Rada urged Ukrainians to prepare for hunger and death

https://ria.ru/20211026/golod-1756229276.html
Gas shortage made Ukrainians think about death
Rada called on Ukrainians to prepare for hunger and death – RIA Novosti, 10/26/2021
Gas shortage made Ukrainians think about death
Ilya Kiva, Rada deputy from the Opposition Platform – For Life party, called on Ukrainians on Facebook to prepare for hunger. RIA Novosti, 26.10.2021
2021-10-26T01: 36
2021-10-26T01: 36
2021-10-26T01: 36
in the world
Ukraine
ukrenergo
ilya kiva
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152276/97/1522769712_0►:1037:583_1920x0_80_0_0_bfef133020dceb0551d947a4ec13d1f0.jpg
MOSCOW, October 26 – RIA Novosti. Ilya Kiva, Rada deputy from the Opposition Platform – For Life party, urged Ukrainians on Facebook to prepare for hunger. Earlier, the Ukrenergo company reported that the situation with coal reserves at Ukrainian thermal power plants is deteriorating, there are 3.9 times less raw materials in warehouses than necessary.At some stations this type of fuel is left for a few days. Slavyanskaya TPP in Ukraine was stopped due to lack of coal.
https://ria.ru/20211025/gaz-1756063405.html
Ukraine
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152276/97/1522769712_59: 0:843:588_1920x0_80_0_0_d36d71f203514e974e5fc8ef8eb0f8e7.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
worldwide, ukraine, ukrenergo, ilya kiva
Rada urged Ukrainians to prepare for hunger and death