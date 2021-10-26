https://ria.ru/20211026/golod-1756229276.html

Gas shortage made Ukrainians think about death

Rada called on Ukrainians to prepare for hunger and death

Gas shortage made Ukrainians think about death

Ilya Kiva, Rada deputy from the Opposition Platform – For Life party, called on Ukrainians on Facebook to prepare for hunger.

MOSCOW, October 26 – RIA Novosti. Ilya Kiva, Rada deputy from the Opposition Platform – For Life party, urged Ukrainians on Facebook to prepare for hunger. Earlier, the Ukrenergo company reported that the situation with coal reserves at Ukrainian thermal power plants is deteriorating, there are 3.9 times less raw materials in warehouses than necessary.At some stations this type of fuel is left for a few days. Slavyanskaya TPP in Ukraine was stopped due to lack of coal.

