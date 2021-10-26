reactions from Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and other Friends cast

Hollywood actor James Michael Tyler, who was glorified all over the world with a bright episodic role of the manager of Central Coffee House – touching and in love with Rachel Gander – in the cult TV series Friends, died yesterday in Los Angeles from cancer. He was 59 years old.

His colleagues on the show, who sincerely considered him “the seventh friend,” dedicated posts to James Michael on their pages on social networks. Everyone noted how funny and positive he was.

“Friends” wouldn’t be the same without you. Thank you for the joy and laughter that you brought to the show and to our lives. You will be sorely missed, – wrote Jennifer Aniston and published a video of the famous episode in which Gunter confesses his love to Rachel.

James Michael Tyler

Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow also did not stand aside. The actresses shared a photo of James Michael Tyler and wrote words of gratitude and condolences.

The gratitude and gratitude with which you appeared on the set is as great as the gratitude that I feel for knowing you. Rest in peace, James, wrote Courtney Cox.

James Michael Tyler, we will miss you. Thank you for being with us all, – shared Lisa Kudrow.

Matt LeBlanc remembered how much fun it was to work as Tyler on the set:

We laughed a lot, buddy. Let’s miss you, rest in peace my friend.

James Michael Tyler and Matt LeBlanc

Special and longest was the appeal of actress Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice in the TV series Friends. It turned out that recently Maggie and the late James have often worked together, doing the PR campaign for the series.

I am grateful that I had the opportunity to meet this kind and touching person. In recent years, James and I have enjoyed working side-by-side, promoting the various activities of Friends, and I am very pleased with the time that we spent together. It’s sad to hear about his death … All my thoughts are now with his loved ones, – wrote Maggie Wheeler.

James Michael Tyler and Maggie Wheeler

James Michael Tyler was born on May 28, 1962 in Winona, Mississippi, to a retired military family. He was the youngest of six children. James studied geology at Clamson University in South Carolina and played in student theater during his studies. Later, in 1987, James received his Master of Fine Arts from the University of Georgia and moved to Los Angeles a year later. There are only 10 projects in his filmography, but his first significant role in the TV series “Friends” eventually became a landmark for him and brought him worldwide fame. Tyler was fond of music, played tennis and golf. He was married to a trainer named Barbara and the couple had no children. In 2018, he was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer, which he announced to the world in June this year.