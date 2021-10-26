Red and yellow days. Volkswagen Taos vs Kia Seltos :: Autonews

Listen, to hell with that! There is no longer any strength to lament over shortages, price hikes and rabid dealers. Let’s talk about the weather better. After all, what a gorgeous summer it was – sultry, frying to a crisp, but cooling down in time with tropical showers. No Vietnam needed! And this splendid autumn? When was the last time you could enjoy a riot of colors for a month in a row, almost without squishing your shoes? So our heroes match the setting – bright, elegant, joyful. So let’s dispense with the boring comparison of price lists (all the same they turned into a scribble) and just try to have fun. And what? Let the Kia Seltos and Volkswagen Taos belong to the world’s most boring class of semi-budget compact crossovers, buyers have something to live with. And, probably, longer than planned. Yes, and they were conceived not as utilitarian as the real crete-like and duster-like ones: I remember well how the same “Seltos” impressed on the premiere test with nice design tricks like an LED bridge on the nose and a textured edging of the radiator grill. And the equipment? Panoramic roof, head-up display, seat ventilation – have you seen?

Then it seemed that the Koreans had uncovered a gigantic mortar and were preparing to jump out of it so that it would be good or nothing to talk about competitors. But the scenario turned out to be the same as with the ambitious Renault Arkana: the customers did not buy into the design, but at the sight of turbo engines, variators and other “dubious” equipment they tensed. As a result, both crossovers vegetate on the margins of the top 25 Russian sales, and the same people rule the show. Although I would have met the predatory complex physiognomy of “Seltos” with pleasure on the roads more often than the grimace of the new “Crete”. And the decision with the same LED strip turned out to be prophetic – exactly the same one now flaunts on the nose of the Taos. This is also a designer car when compared to the original discouragement called Skoda Karoq. Spectacular “fangs” in the front bumper, an impractical but cool glossy insert in the middle, embossed lining on the bottom of the doors – and the truth is much more fun. Or is it all about the red color?

Orange mood By the way, it can be ordered for any configuration, including the basic Respect. But the orange salon is the prerogative of only the version with the self-explanatory name Joy, and if I happened to choose Taos for purchase, I would take only this one. Colored inserts radically transform the nondescript interior, which is otherwise very close to the dorestyled Tiguan: the same classic controls, not affected by sensory fever, the same reference ergonomics – we have almost the last Volkswagen to which these words, worn out for decades, are applicable. And the multimedia is cool: simpler than on the eighth “Golf”, but the interface is even nicer, the menu is not so confused, and the messages are sometimes disarmingly cute. “Shall we connect?” The system asks when setting up Bluetooth. “Oops, you seem to be offline,” she annoys, heading to an app store without WiFi. It seems like little things, but it is they who ultimately create the mood: in Taos it is pleasant, easy and convenient for me, and I do not feel like complaining about the hard plastic everywhere.

Salon Kia Seltos is not far from the quality of materials: everything here is also solid and echoing, but it is impossible not to notice it – precisely because there are no distractions. Although the architecture itself is both more modern and interesting, and details like textured drums on the steering wheel spokes and “crumpled” grilles of the Bose audio system look completely expensive. By the way, Seltos really plays music better than Taos – that one is rather dry. In general, the interiors of the two crossovers have plus or minus parity. Seltos is also all old-fashioned-tactile, and in addition pleases with ideal analog devices and classic USB connectors (Taos is already entirely in the era of Type C), but frustrates only with one-zone climate control and a high seating position. But the “all-Korean” multimedia of the top versions, whatever one may say, is more sophisticated: both the screen and the set of functions, among which there is both self-indulgence in the form of “sounds of nature” and very shameful navigation.