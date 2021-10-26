Reese Witherspoon reunited with ex-husband for her son’s birthday

The other day, Reese Witherspoon’s son, Deacon, turned 18 years old. The actress celebrated her son’s birthday with her first husband and Deacon’s father, Ryan Philip. Note that in the marriage of actors, which broke up in 2007, in addition to Deacon, daughter Ava was also born. Former spouses try to equally spend time with children and attend important family holidays together. Deacon’s 18th birthday was no exception. Parents touchingly congratulated their son on Instagram and shared common photos.

Instagram: @deaconphillippe

“How did it happen?! Deacon is 18 years old! Once he played cards with Pokémon, sang songs of Bruno Mars, pretended to be a ninja warrior in the backyard. And now he’s taller than me, grilling steaks for family dinners and composing his own music with friends.

My heart is bursting with pride in the kind of young man he is becoming. Happy 18th birthday, Deacon! I love you to the moon, around the sun and all the stars, ”signed a photo with her son Reese Witherspoon.

Instagram: @reesewitherspoon

Ryan Philip congratulated his son more succinctly, but no less touching: “Happy 18th birthday of our smart, talented, caring son. You are a ray of light in this world, and everyone who knows you loves you. We are lucky to be your parents. I love you … I would say we did well, Reese, ”wrote the boy’s father.