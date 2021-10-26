Renata Litvinova, Angelina Jolie and other royally looking stars and their secrets

“Dear Woman” is not a woman who wears branded clothes and diamonds. This is the woman who has the manners, thanks to which she looks and is perceived by others like a queen. Here are the celebrities who fully match this luxurious look.

Renata Litvinova

Actress and director Renata Litvinova is an example of intelligence and femininity. Her manner of speaking languidly and breathlessly has become her trademark. This does not create the impression of being pretentious. In this image, the celebrity is very organic.

Renata differs from her colleagues in that she never devalues ​​anyone, does not offend, and does not become personal. If attacks occur against her, then she can fight back with a witty statement, but at the same time tactfully and delicately, as befits a real queen.

Angelina Jolie

An actress doesn’t need to wear flashy outfits to draw attention to herself. She has a frantic energy and incredible charisma. In ordinary life, the star prefers to dress modestly, and on the set she easily transforms into any heroine.

Everyone who knows Angelina personally notes that there is some kind of magnetism in her: during a conversation, she seems to hypnotize her interlocutor. And it is not possible to resist her charm.

Alika Smekhova

Graceful gait, stately posture, easy gestures and smooth movements – all these are the “beauty secrets” of the actress and singer. A celebrity knows how to present himself correctly. It can be seen that this woman is confident in herself. Others feel this, so they do not cease to admire her beauty.

Alika, like Renata Litvinova, is distinguished by conflict-free behavior. It is difficult to piss her off, she never loses her composure.

Irina Ponarovskaya

The singer is already 68 years old, but it is simply impossible to believe in it when you see her photo. The artist does not change her style – this is the secret of her success. She is a big fashionista, she always follows new trends, so she looks stunning at any age.

Olesya Sudzilovskaya

Actress Olesya Sudzilovskaya is a style icon. Wherever she appears, she always looks flawless. She doesn’t need to shock the audience with extravagant outfits. She has impeccable taste, sense of style. All of her outfits are appropriate and in line with the event the star is attending.

Olesya is a very well-groomed woman. She looks after herself, and this can be seen in her appearance. She has healthy luxurious hair, always neat styling, discreet makeup and velvet skin without flaws.

Monica Bellucci

Actress Monica Bellucci has been among the most beautiful women in the world for decades. Plastic surgeons say with one voice: “All clients are asked to make them look like Monica Bellucci.”

Indeed, by nature, the actress is incredibly beautiful. She has a perfect figure, regular sophisticated features. But that’s not even the point, but how Bellucci presents himself. After all, you must agree that there are many beautiful women, but not every one has a charm.

And Bellucci has it. She exudes self-confidence, self-esteem. The actress is not afraid of old age, she is not afraid of loneliness. She knows how to enjoy life, and this is the most important thing. When there is harmony in a person, he is beautiful both externally and internally.

Natalia Vetlitskaya

In the nineties, singer Natalia Vetlitskaya was a style icon. And although now she does not perform on stage so often, she looks as amazing as she did almost thirty years ago. She has an impeccable sense of style and taste. And Natalia is the happy owner of a slim, fit figure. Of course, looking twenty years younger in fifty years requires some effort. To keep herself in shape, the star practices yoga.