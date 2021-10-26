Renault will come up with new names for its crossovers – Autoreview

The compact SUV Renault Captur has proved to be very successful in Europe, but this cannot be said about the larger crossovers of the French brand. For example, Renault Kadjar sells twice worse than its sister Nissan Qashqai or even Peugeot 3008: last year 64, 136 and 125 thousand cars were sold in the European market, respectively. And the large crossover Renault Koleos completely failed here: 6916 copies for the entire 2020, and even before the pandemic, sales of second-generation cars did not rise above 19 thousand units per year. However, Renault does not plan to leave these segments and is already developing new-generation cars. But their positioning in the market will change.

According to the French edition L’argus, in order to avoid associations with past failures, the names Kadjar and Koleos will be sent to history. The new names have not yet been announced, but most likely they have already been invented. After all, the heir to Qajar, who has been assigned the factory code HHN, will appear in the summer of 2022. The relationship with the Nissan Qashqai model will remain, but it will be less obvious: according to preliminary information, the Renault crossover will have an original body.

Renault Kadjar

Next, in the spring of 2023, the heir to Koleos will appear. The crossover, codenamed DHN, will have a three-row cabin and will also replace the current Renault Espace minivan, which will not have a direct successor. Such a crossover will become the brand’s flagship in Europe. And in 2024, the third model in this family will be released – a coupe-like crossover with the RHN code, which has no analogue in the current range. Most likely, an original name will also be invented for it. By the way, all three related SUVs will be produced at the same plant in Palencia, Spain, where the current Kadjar is produced.

Renault Koleos

Renault will also have another crossover, but this time an electric one. It has an internal HCB code and is expected by fall 2023. According to preliminary information, such a crossover will be called Renault Scenic E-Tech, because the current Scenic will remain without a direct heir. The historical relationship with Megan will also be preserved: the new crossover will be unified with the recently introduced Renault Megane E-Tech hatchback.