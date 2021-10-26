reports of Sberbank, Yandex, Apple, GDP of the USA and Eurozone

Tech giants and oilmen will continue the reporting season

The season of reports continues in the USA, the actual results are ahead of analysts’ expectations. So far, 23% of S&P 500 companies have reported. According to research organization FactSet, the increase in the consolidated earnings per share of the S&P 500 (EPS) in the third quarter could be 32.7% compared to the same period last year, while at the beginning of the season it was expected 27.6%. 84% of those reporting beat their profit forecasts.

This week high-tech giants, oil majors, pharmaceutical companies will present their quarterly results. On Monday after closing, Facebook will report; Tuesday – Microsoft, Alphabet, Visa, Eli Lilly, AMD, General Electric; Wednesday —Coca-Cola, McDonalds, Boeing, General Motors; Thursday – Apple, Amazon, Mastercard, Merck, Starbucks; and on Friday – Exxon Mobil, Chevron and Abbvie.

Corporate events in Russia

In Russia, a number of companies are also ready to report for the quarter in accordance with IFRS. Financial results will be presented on Tuesday – X5 Group; on Wednesday – Fix Price, VTB, Novatek, Yandex; on Thursday – Mail.ru, Sberbank, Magnit; and on Friday – the Moscow Exchange.

Operating results will be announced by Rusal, En +, Polymetal, Evraz, TGK-1.

Meetings of the ECB and the Bank of Japan

In the eurozone and Japan, their meetings this week will be held by central banks, from which analysts do not expect active action in changing the monetary policy. At the same time, inflationary pressures, according to many economists, are not as temporary as they thought in the summer. Obviously, the rates will not be changed in the eurozone and in Japan, but the markets will follow the rhetoric.

SPB index launch

SPB Exchange starts publishing its first own Index SPB100 this week.

The Index includes the 100 most popular stocks in the portfolios of Russian investors: from the blue chips of the American market to the red dragons of the Chinese, from traditional to green energy, from the Old World automakers to fashionable startups, unicorns in Asia and Europe, and many other industries and sectors of the economy.

US GDP

Among the macro reports expected this week, we will single out the publication of the first estimate of the dynamics of US GDP for the third quarter. The release will be released on Thursday. Analysts expect economic growth to slow down to 2.7%.

On Friday, there will be clarifying data on consumer spending of Americans for September, along with which the inflation estimate of the PCE Price Core, which the Fed is guided by in its monetary policy, will be released.

Also, there will be data on inflation and GDP in the euro area.

In Russia, there will be statistics on industrial production in January-September, foreign trade in January-August, retail sales, unemployment in September.

Europe will switch to winter time

At the end of this week, from 30 to 31 October, Europe will switch to winter time (1 hour ago).

Russia, according to the current law, will not translate the hands of the clock. Thus, the time difference between Russia and the West will increase by one more hour.

Key stock exchanges in London, Frankfurt will now begin their trading at 11:00 Moscow time, that is, one hour after the start of the main session on the Moscow Exchange.

The end of the session in London, where a significant part of depositary receipts of Russian issuers are traded, will now be at 19:30 Moscow time.

BCS World of investments