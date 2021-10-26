Retired Interior Ministry colonel who was investigating high-profile cases killed in Moscow

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
11

police cars

Photo author, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Archive photo

Former deputy head of the main department for combating economic crimes of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Andrei Novoseltsev, was found murdered at his dacha in New Moscow. In the 1990s and early 2000s, he investigated a number of high-profile criminal cases.

According to Russian media, the body of 69-year-old Novoseltsev with multiple knife wounds was found on Monday night in the garden association “Rodnik-1” near the settlement of Desenovskoye. The retired colonel was killed in a bathhouse. The body was found by his daughter.

According to “Moskovsky Komsomolets”, on October 23, 69-year-old Novoseltsev went to visit his daughter on a nearby street. After talking with his grandchildren, daughter and son-in-law, he went to his place. After that, no one could get through to him for a long time.

On the morning of October 25, the daughter decided to go to her father. At about 4:30 pm, she came to his site and found him dead. The body with stab wounds was in the bath.

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here