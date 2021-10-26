Retired Interior Ministry colonel who was investigating high-profile cases killed in Moscow

Hour ago

Former deputy head of the main department for combating economic crimes of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Andrei Novoseltsev, was found murdered at his dacha in New Moscow. In the 1990s and early 2000s, he investigated a number of high-profile criminal cases.

According to Russian media, the body of 69-year-old Novoseltsev with multiple knife wounds was found on Monday night in the garden association “Rodnik-1” near the settlement of Desenovskoye. The retired colonel was killed in a bathhouse. The body was found by his daughter.

According to “Moskovsky Komsomolets”, on October 23, 69-year-old Novoseltsev went to visit his daughter on a nearby street. After talking with his grandchildren, daughter and son-in-law, he went to his place. After that, no one could get through to him for a long time.

On the morning of October 25, the daughter decided to go to her father. At about 4:30 pm, she came to his site and found him dead. The body with stab wounds was in the bath.

As the senior assistant to the head of the Moscow central office of the TFR Yulia Ivanova said, a criminal case was opened under the article on murder.

The reasons for the murder have not yet been established. At the moment, two main versions are being studied – revenge and robbery.

According to Russian media reports, Novoseltsev did not tell his relatives that he was expecting guests. It is known that the murdered man lost his cell phone, but no disorder was found in the house.

Andrey Novoseltsev was considered one of the best experts in economic crime, MK notes. He served as deputy head of the GUBEP of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (now – the main department for economic security and anti-corruption).

As noted by RIA Novosti, it was he who headed the task force investigating the contract murder of the Governor of the Magadan Region, Valentin Tsvetkov. He was shot dead in Moscow on Novy Arbat in October 2002. The main version of the murder of the governor is a struggle for the distribution of quotas for fishing and control over gold mining. Later, the killers were found and detained.