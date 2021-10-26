Rihanna: Black Diamond in Dior Crown | Intermoda.Ru

A bold move for one of the most conservative fashion houses in Paris. In 2015, for the first time in the history of Dior, one of the oldest French brands will be represented by a black star. The next Dior Secret garden series, which is traditionally filmed in Versailles, will make Rihanna the new face of the company this spring. This is almost a revolution. And to her we owe Raf Simons’ free-thinking and inexhaustible reformist drive. Over the years at the helm of Dior, he has transformed and refurbished, transmuted and destroyed more than anyone who has held the post of creative director before him. Perhaps Simons’ vision of fashion is inferior in originality to Saint Laurent and in Galliano’s outrageousness, but his ability to feel change is unmatched. It is absolutely priceless.

Rihanna’s arrival at Dior marks a new step in the evolution of the brand. A new chapter that will begin in spring 2015, when another fantastic story from the Secret garden series will appear on the brand’s website. This year, Jennifer Lawrence, Marion Cotillard and Natalie Portman took part in the filming, so, despite the modest format, this is a film without any exaggeration. And, perhaps, thanks to him, the name of Raf Simons will forever remain in the memory of the brand’s fans. After all, having found the courage to transcend tradition and prejudice, he did not just make Dior truly international. Simons gave the dream of beauty and equality to those who today cannot afford anything more expensive than a branded perfume.

“It’s an absolutely fantastic feeling,” Rihanna enthusiastically tells MTV reporters. – This is a very important moment for me, for the culture I belong to, for many young girls with different skin colors. I think being recognized by Dior is a very significant step. For any woman. It really makes you feel different, feel better, more beautiful, more elegant, belonging to the world of those who stand outside of time.