Ripple and Pyypl to Provide ODL Service in the Middle East | Blockchain24

Ripple, which markets itself as a provider of enterprise blockchains and crypto solutions for cross-border payments, has announced the deployment of RippleNet’s On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) system together with Pyypl, an international blockchain-based fintech services company in the Middle East and Africa.

ODL uses XRP, which is marketed by Ripple as “a digital asset for instant, low-cost cross-border payments, eliminating the need for expensive pre-funded accounts.”

Ripple claims to be “the first corporate company to use cryptocurrency to solve trillion dollar problems through cross-border payments.” It is reported that using ODL, financial institutions and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) can now use previously locked down, pre-funded capital to grow and scale their businesses.

“MENA continues to be a critical region for Ripple due to our outstanding client list, favorable regulatory environment and regional focus on needed improvements in the current financial system,” said Brooks Entwistle, managing director of RippleNet Asia Pacific and Middle East and North Africa … The launch of yet another ODL demonstrates the understanding that digital assets will play a central role in the future of global payments. We are delighted to partner with forward-thinking companies like Pyypl to ensure that we can continue to disrupt the status quo in the current global financial system to continue to deliver better customer service. ”

The Middle East is home to two of the world’s three largest remittance corridors, with the UAE and Saudi Arabia handling a total of $ 78 billion in payments in 2020. The region also experienced a rapid digital transition in the past year, making it a market focused on fintech innovation.

Antti Arponen, co-founder and CEO of Pyypl, commented:

“We are thrilled to be the first selected Ripple partner to deploy ODL in the Middle East. This allows our ever-growing number of users to send money transfers instantly and at minimal cost. We’ve also reduced capital inefficiencies with ODL and look forward to an exciting rollout across the region. ”

Pyypl started with ODL in the Philippines and plans to expand into new markets as well as explore additional use cases. That being said, Pripple stresses that XRP will not be held in the UAE, transactions will not include AED currency as part of the payment flow, and Pyypl is licensed by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority ADGM.

With the establishment of a new regional headquarters in Dubai in 2020, Ripple believes it already has a significant presence in the Middle East and North Africa and claims to show a fourfold increase in transaction volume since the beginning of the year compared to 2020.

RippleNet claims to continue to gain traction around the world. In Asia Pacific, Ripple announced its first-ever ODL corridor in Japan in partnership with SBI Remit and acquired 40% of Tranglo in Malaysia to expand the availability of its ODL service.

“RippleNet uses cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies to help partners in the global network increase the efficiency and scale of their businesses. It provides superior end-user experience, simplified network partnerships, liquidity management solutions, credit lines and a state-of-the-art infrastructure that enables real-time payments, ”the statement said.

What is Ripple?

Ripple claims it “allows payments to be made anywhere and by any means for anyone who harnesses the power of cryptocurrency and blockchain.”

“By joining the growing global Ripple Network (RippleNet), financial institutions can process their customers’ payments anywhere in the world instantly, reliably and cost-effectively. Banks and payment processors can use XRP digital assets to further reduce their costs and enter new markets. With offices in San Francisco, Washington DC, New York, London, Mumbai, Singapore, Sao Paulo, Reykjavik and Dubai, Ripple has hundreds of clients around the world, ”the company description says.

What is Pyypl?

Pyypl is an international payment company and financial services provider using blockchain in their main systems. It allows digital payments to be made to the 1 billion smartphone users in the Middle East and Africa who do not receive adequate financial services.

Pyypl partners with leading investors, banks and payment networks to create an unanticipated FinTech ecosystem in the Middle East, Africa and internationally on its mission to accelerate access to financial services.

Pyypl entered the top 10 UAE startups for 2021 according to LinkedIn. Pyypl has investors from Europe, the United States, the Middle East and Central Asia, users from 150+ nationalities, and has processed transactions in over 70 different currencies.

Risk warning

The information in this article is published for informational purposes only and does not contain an appeal to use the platforms named in it or invest in the mentioned assets. Nothing in this material should be considered investment finance or technology advice. Using the mentioned platforms, investing in and trading in the mentioned assets are associated with investment, market and regulatory risks. Including the possible complete or partial loss of funds due to the high volatility of XRP.