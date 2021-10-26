https://ria.com/20211026/rogozin-1756346551.html

Rogozin told how American astronauts reacted to the film “Challenge”

MOSCOW, October 26 – RIA Novosti. The American astronauts were at first jealous and skeptical about the filming of the film “Challenge”, but then “fit” into the project, Dmitry Rogozin, the general director of Roscosmos, said on Tuesday. “The film crew” consisting of actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko went to the ISS on October 5 for the filming of the world’s first feature film in space – the “Challenge” project, carried out jointly by Channel One and Roscosmos. The flight lasted 12 days, on October 17 the actress and director returned to Earth and are now undergoing rehabilitation at the Cosmonaut Training Center. Having implemented the project, Roscosmos overtook NASA and SpaceX, which were going to launch the Hollywood star Tom Cruise and director Doug Lyman into space, but filming was postponed. “Today I thanked NASA for supporting this project. at first jealousy and skepticism, then they fit into this project, “he said at a briefing at the Rossiya Segodnya news agency. He praised the staff of the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center (CTC) for having time. “All the hunters and skeptics who said that here, Yulia Peresild, director, they will be sick all these 12 days there, they will come to their senses. Nothing of the kind, the guys fit into the general work of the crew from the first second, immediately after docking “- said Rogozin.

