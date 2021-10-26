https://ria.ru/20211026/ay42-1756235783.html

Rospotrebnadzor compared the risk of infection with “delta” and AY.4.2

Rospotrebnadzor compared the danger of infection with “delta” and AY.4.2 – RIA Novosti, 10/26/2021

Rospotrebnadzor compared the risk of infection with “delta” and AY.4.2

There is no data that a new variant of the AY.4.2 delta strain of coronavirus causes a more severe course of the disease or that it is resistant to antibodies, RIA said … RIA Novosti, 10/26/2021

2021-10-26T06: 18

2021-10-26T06: 18

2021-10-26T06: 24

spread of coronavirus

society

Moscow region (Moscow region)

Moscow

United Kingdom

Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor)

health

coronavirus covid-19

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/0d/1741071250_0-0:2940:1655_1920x0_80_0_0_330d0c75577ae567db89ac3d27dfb9d4.jpg

MOSCOW, October 26 – RIA Novosti. There is no data that the new variant of the AY.4.2 delta strain of the AY.4.2 coronavirus causes a more severe course of the disease or that it is resistant to antibodies, Kamil Khafizov, head of the scientific group for the development of new methods for diagnosing human diseases at the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, told RIA Novosti. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) reported that the new version AY.4.2 may have a higher rate of spread than the “delta”. The day before, it became known about three cases of infection with a new variant in Moscow and the Moscow region. There is compelling evidence of a difference in the risk of hospitalization or death between VUI-21OCT-01 and the original delta, Khafizov said. He clarified that this analysis had not been adjusted for key factors that could influence outcomes such as age and vaccination, so the results should be interpret with care.

https://ria.ru/20211020/delta-shtamm-1755489036.html

Moscow region (Moscow region)

Moscow

United Kingdom

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/0d/1741071250_209-0:2940:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b8d69440992cc047df7fb98d1cd05621.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, Moscow region (Moscow region), Moscow, Great Britain, Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor), health, covid-19 coronavirus, coronavirus in russia, kamil khafizov