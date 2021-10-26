https://ria.ru/20211026/koronavirus-1756233367.html
It became known who will not receive the QR code even with the transferred COVID-19
MOSCOW, October 26 – RIA Novosti. Marina Bezborodova, Deputy Head of Rospotrebnadzor in the Tula Region, in an interview with the Myslo portal, explained why not all COVID-19 patients have a QR code on the website of state services. The specialist explained that a positive PCR test from a paid clinic is not enough for a mark about the disease to appear. noted that commercial clinics transmit data on positive tests to Rospotrebnadzor, after which the department transmits the data to the clinic and notifies the person that he must comply with quarantine. For this reason, it is necessary to see a doctor if the test is positive, even with minor symptoms, Bezborodova emphasized.
Rospotrebnadzor explained who can be denied a QR code after COVID-19