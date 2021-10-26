Rospotrebnadzor explained why people who have been ill are not given QR codes

https://www.znak.com/2021-10-26/rospotrebnadzor_obyasnil_pochemu_perebolevshim_ne_dayut_qr_kody https://www.znak.com/2021-10-26/rospotrebnadzor_obyasnil_pochemu_perebolevshim_ne_dayut_qr_kody 2021.10.26

Russians can get a QR code about the transferred coronavirus only if they went to the doctor with a positive test result, Marina Bezborodova, the head of Rospotrebnadzor in the Tula region, said in an interview with the Myslo portal.

Nail Fattakhov / Znak.com

Earlier, many were outraged that QR codes can only be received by vaccinated, but not survived the disease. It turned out that this is not entirely true.

According to Bezborodova, a mark about the transferred disease appears on the State Services portal only if a person, after receiving the test results for COVID-19, goes to a doctor and a specialist confirms his diagnosis.

The representative of Rospotrebnadzor explained that the department transmits data on each positive test, including from commercial clinics, to the clinic and obliges the patient to be in quarantine. At the same time, only a doctor can enter the disease into the medical history with a certain encoding.

“That is why it is necessary to see a doctor if the test is positive, even with minor symptoms,” Bezborodova said.

It also follows from the instructions for obtaining a QR code on State Services that Russians who have not consulted a doctor or have been asymptomatic will not be able to receive the code. In this case, you can get QR if you pass a PCR test for coronavirus, which is valid for 72 hours, or get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Those who have been seen by doctors during the COVID-19 illness will receive a certificate automatically if the person has a verified account on the portal.