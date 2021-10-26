Rospotrebnadzor named the reason for the refusal to issue a QR code to those who had been ill :: Society :: RBC

It also follows from the instructions for obtaining a QR code on “State Services” that Russians who have not consulted a doctor or have been asymptomatic will not be able to receive the code. In this case, you can get QR if you pass a PCR test for coronavirus, which is valid for 72 hours, or get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Those who have been observed by doctors during the COVID-19 illness will receive a certificate automatically if the person has a verified account on the portal.

Read on RBC Pro

Due to the increase in morbidity, most of the subjects of Russia have introduced QR codes. With their help, the Russians, depending on the region where they live, can visit catering establishments, cultural, leisure and sports facilities, events and more.

As of October 25, 37 930 people fell ill with coronavirus in Russia per day, 1069 died, 20 690 recovered.Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 8.2 million cases of COVID-19 infection have been detected in the country, more than 231.6 thousand deaths. Almost 7.2 million more Russians have recovered.