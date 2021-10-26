Rospotrebnadzor told how to vaccinate the elderly correctly

Rospotrebndzor issued recommendations on the correct vaccination for elderly Russians. The relevant material appeared on the agency’s website.

According to experts, there are no fundamental features in the vaccination of the elderly – it is possible to vaccinate only in the absence of exacerbations of chronic diseases. At the same time, chronic diseases themselves are not a hindrance, but, on the contrary, are an additional indication.

The department emphasized that due to the age-related characteristics of the immune response, people over 60 years old tolerate the vaccination more easily than young people, and all unpleasant symptoms after vaccination disappear within 1-3 days. However, at the same time in the elderly, cases of delayed and insufficient formation of the immune response are more common.

Also, Rospotrebnadzor insists that the elderly must be vaccinated not only against coronavirus, but also against influenza.

“Each of the vaccines causes the production of specific antibodies against certain viruses and only slightly increases resistance to other infections. The interval between the introduction of different vaccines should be at least 1 month,” the material says.

Earlier, the director of the Gamaleya Center, Alexander Gintsburg, said that frequent revaccination against COVID-19 does not affect the level of antibodies.