Russia invited the US to focus on first-strike delivery systems
Russia offered the United States to focus on first-strike delivery systems – RIA Novosti, 10/26/2021
Russia invited the US to focus on first-strike delivery systems
The Russian Federation proposes to focus on first-strike delivery systems in negotiations with the United States, said Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov. RIA Novosti, 26.10.2021
2021-10-26
2021-10-26T00: 01
2021-10-26T08: 33
USA
USA
Washington
Anatoly Antonov
Russia
WASHINGTON, October 26 – RIA Novosti. The Russian Federation proposes to focus on first-strike delivery systems in negotiations with the United States, said Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov. "The Russian approach is absolutely pragmatic. We propose to focus on the most dangerous weapons in terms of undermining the balance of forces in the first strike, hit targets on the national territory of the other side, as well as on deployed warheads," Antonov said, speaking in the US. "However, it is no secret that significant differences remain on the key issues of the strategic agenda between our countries. expanding the current arms control regime based on the START Treaty. Seeks to cover all types of nuclear weapons. Our American colleagues include here any deployed and non-deployed nuclear warheads on carriers, both intercontinental and other ranges. At the same time, Washington does not hide that a priority in terms of limiting is our non-strategic nuclear weapons and the latest strategic weapons," added Antonov. Potential agreements between the Russian Federation and the United States on strategic stability will be a powerful signal of their commitment to maintaining peace, said Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov. "Achieving a tangible result will be a powerful signal to the world community about commitment of Russia and the United States to maintaining international peace and security. In addition, the potential result will undoubtedly have a positive effect on the stability of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons," Antonov said, speaking at the annual meeting of the International Advisory Board of the Center for Non-Proliferation Studies at the Middlebury Institute. Russia does not refuse to discuss the role and place of various strategic systems in future arms control regimes, said Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov. "At the same time, we do not refuse to discuss the role and place of other strat systems in future arms control regimes," Antonov said, speaking at the annual meeting of the International Advisory Council of the Center studying the problems of nonproliferation named after J. Martin at the Middlebury Institute.
USA
washington (city)
Russia
in the world, usa, washington (city), anatoly antonov, russia
Russia invited the US to focus on first-strike delivery systems
“The Russian approach is absolutely pragmatic. We propose to focus on the most dangerous weapons in terms of undermining the balance of forces. Namely, on delivery systems capable of hitting targets on the national territory of the other side in the first strike, as well as on deployed warheads,” Antonov said. speaking in the USA.
Potential strategic stability agreements between the Russian Federation and the United States will be a powerful signal of their commitment to peacekeeping, said Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov.
“Achieving a tangible result will be a powerful signal to the world community about the commitment of Russia and the United States to maintaining international peace and security. In addition, the potential result will undoubtedly have a positive effect on the stability of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons,” Antonov said, speaking at the annual meeting of the International Advisory Council of the Center for nonproliferation issues at the Middlebury Institute. The text of the speech was distributed by the embassy.
Russia does not refuse to discuss the role and place of various strategic systems in future arms control regimes, said Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov.
“At the same time, we are not refusing to discuss the role and place of other strat systems in future arms control regimes,” Antonov said at the annual meeting of the International Advisory Board of the J. Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies at the Middlebury Institute.