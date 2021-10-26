Russia invited the US to focus on first-strike delivery systems

https://ria.ru/20211026/antonov-1756226335.html

WASHINGTON, October 26 – RIA Novosti. The Russian Federation proposes to focus on first-strike delivery systems in negotiations with the United States, said Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov. “The Russian approach is absolutely pragmatic. We propose to focus on the most dangerous weapons in terms of undermining the balance of forces. in the first strike, hit targets on the national territory of the other side, as well as on deployed warheads, “Antonov said, speaking in the US.” However, it is no secret that significant differences remain on the key issues of the strategic agenda between our countries. expanding the current arms control regime based on the START Treaty. Seeks to cover all types of nuclear weapons. Our American colleagues include here any deployed and non-deployed nuclear warheads on carriers, both intercontinental and other ranges. At the same time, Washington does not hide that a priority in terms of limiting the It is our non-strategic nuclear weapons and the latest strategic weapons, “added Antonov. Potential agreements between the Russian Federation and the United States on strategic stability will be a powerful signal of their commitment to maintaining peace, said Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov.” Achieving a tangible result will be a powerful signal to the world community about commitment of Russia and the United States to maintaining international peace and security. In addition, the potential result will undoubtedly have a positive effect on the stability of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, “Antonov said, speaking at the annual meeting of the International Advisory Board of the Center for Non-Proliferation Studies at the Middlebury Institute. strategic systems in future arms control regimes, said Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov. “At the same time, we do not refuse to discuss the role and place of other strat systems in future arms control regimes,” Antonov said, speaking at the annual meeting of the International Advisory Council of the Center studying the problems of nonproliferation named after J. Martin at the Middlebury Institute.

