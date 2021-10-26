https://ria.ru/20211026/piraty-1756346307.html
Russian sailors talk about saving a ship from pirates off the coast of Africa
MOSCOW, October 26 – RIA Novosti. Russian military from the Northern Fleet warship detachment rescued from pirates on the Panamanian container ship Lucia two dozen Ukrainian sailors, Captain 1st Rank Stanislav Varik said. prevented the hijacking of the ship in the Gulf of Guinea. According to the commander, before disembarking the assault team of Marines on the Panamanian container ship, they established contact with the shipping company, which confirmed that the crew was in the protected part of the ship. Among them were a Russian, a Romanian and 20 Ukrainians, all “safe and sound.” during the day, then – according to individual decisions to act, “- said Varik. According to him, after the container ship was rescued, an investigator and a prosecutor were additionally landed on it, after which they drew up an act of rescuing personnel and rendering assistance to the ship. The detachment confirmed the training of the military, the readiness of weapons and technical means. “The pirates were guaranteed to be driven out, the crew of the ship was freed. There were no casualties,” the captain added. Varik said that the sailors climbed to the upper deck, thanked for the salvation and “rushed to hug the infantry.” …
MOSCOW, October 26 – RIA Novosti. The Russian military from a detachment of warships of the Northern Fleet rescued two dozen Ukrainian sailors from pirates on the Panamanian container ship Lucia, Captain 1st Rank Stanislav Varik said.
As previously reported by the Ministry of Defense, a marine unit from the Russian large anti-submarine ship “Vice-Admiral Kulakov” prevented the seizure of the ship in the Gulf of Guinea.
Prior to the landing of the Marines assault team on the Panamanian container ship, the commander said, they established contact with the shipping company, which confirmed that the crew was in a protected area of the ship. Among them were a Russian, a Romanian and 20 Ukrainians, all “alive and well.”
He added that the assault team descended to the lower aft room, where they found the crew.
“At the request of the captain, the vessel is being escorted by a detachment of ships. And the control of navigation will be carried out during the present day, then – according to separate decisions to act,” Varik said.
According to him, after the container ship was rescued, an investigator and a prosecutor were additionally landed on it, after which they drew up an act of rescuing personnel and providing assistance to the ship.
The commander noted that the actions of the detachment confirmed the training of the military, the readiness of weapons and technical means.
“The pirates were guaranteed to be driven out, the crew of the ship was freed. There were no casualties,” the captain added.
Varik said that the sailors went up to the upper deck, thanked for the salvation and “rushed to hug the infantry.”
