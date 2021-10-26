https://ria.ru/20211026/piraty-1756346307.html

Russian sailors talk about saving a ship from pirates off the coast of Africa

Russian sailors talked about saving the ship from pirates off the coast of Africa – Russia news today

Russian sailors talk about saving a ship from pirates off the coast of Africa

Russian military from a detachment of warships of the Northern Fleet rescued from pirates on the Panamanian container ship “Lucia” two dozen Ukrainian sailors, said … RIA Novosti, 10/26/2021

2021-10-26T16: 55

2021-10-26T16: 55

2021-10-26T19: 20

in the world

Romania

Panama

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/14/1746493396_0:243:3209:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_55ccc8234bde16a3663b839261a9c856.jpg

MOSCOW, October 26 – RIA Novosti. Russian military from the Northern Fleet warship detachment rescued from pirates on the Panamanian container ship Lucia two dozen Ukrainian sailors, Captain 1st Rank Stanislav Varik said. prevented the hijacking of the ship in the Gulf of Guinea. According to the commander, before disembarking the assault team of Marines on the Panamanian container ship, they established contact with the shipping company, which confirmed that the crew was in the protected part of the ship. Among them were a Russian, a Romanian and 20 Ukrainians, all “safe and sound.” during the day, then – according to individual decisions to act, “- said Varik. According to him, after the container ship was rescued, an investigator and a prosecutor were additionally landed on it, after which they drew up an act of rescuing personnel and rendering assistance to the ship. The detachment confirmed the training of the military, the readiness of weapons and technical means. “The pirates were guaranteed to be driven out, the crew of the ship was freed. There were no casualties,” the captain added. Varik said that the sailors climbed to the upper deck, thanked for the salvation and “rushed to hug the infantry.” …

https://ria.ru/20211026/video-1756288274.html

https://ria.ru/20210520/piraty-1733164593.html

https://ria.ru/20210416/piraty-1728640660.html

Romania

Panama

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/14/1746493396_174:520:2212:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c4c8cf6244e1a70c3ee1bc7992ea49ce.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, romania, panama, russia