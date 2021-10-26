Sandra Bullock in the trailer for the Netflix movie “The Unforgivable”: the actress is simply unrecognizable!

The trailer for the upcoming Netflix movie features a completely distraught heroine, a former prisoner returning to society. Actress Sandra Bullock in this role is simply unrecognizable!

It was hard to believe it was Sandra Bullock in the new trailer for her new film, The Unforgivable, which came out on Tuesday, October 26th. The 57-year-old actress wore a no makeup look for the movie, where she played a criminal who was released from prison two decades later, and the natural look perfectly complemented her rough and emotional acting in the trailer.

Stills from the film shown in the trailer show how the heroine Sandra Ruth Slater gets out of prison and tries to adapt to a normal life in the wild. The trailer reveals that Ruth killed a police officer, and the details of her crime still haunt her 20 years later, especially after she gets out of prison. The film also highlights how she tries to reunite with her younger sister Katie, whom she hasn’t seen for several years after the verdict, and it looks like she doesn’t know her. She contacts a lawyer (played by Vincent D’Onofrio)who tries to help her while his wife (played by Viola Davis) tries to talk him out of it.

“She killed a man in cold blood!” Says Viola in the trailer. “If it were any of your dark-skinned sons who were in the system, they would be dead.”

Although Sandra looked unrecognizable without makeup, her amazing acting and natural acting style that really suited her emotionally vulnerable acting, the character portrayed perfectly in the drama, the heroine of which tries to reunite with her younger sister, whom they have not seen for so long. In the final part of the trailer, Sandra told a line about her sister.

“I’m not leaving because of Katie,” she said.

The Unforgivable is expected to will be released on Netflix on December 10, but this is not Sandra’s only film

The Academy Award winner also stars in the upcoming romantic comedy Lost City of Dee opposite Channing Tatum. While she was no makeup for the drama “The unforgivable”, Sandra, looked a little more glamorous the first time she saw the movie, where she and Channing took a step in the water up to their waist.