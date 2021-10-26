This statement was made by a former intelligence officer in Saudi Arabia.

Saad Aljabri in an interview with the American television channel CBS said that in 2014, Prince Mohamed bin Salman told his cousin, who was then the Minister of the Interior, that he could vacate the throne for his father. To do this, he wanted to buy a certain ring with poison in Russia. According to Aljabri, Salman could have shaken hands with the head of state and he would have died. At the same time, the former intelligence officer did not rule out that the prince could simply brag to a relative. Aljabri is also known to have two copies of the video recordings of this conversation.

In turn, representatives of the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Washington told CBS reporters that Saad Aljabri is a discredited government official. And this is not his first scandalous statement. According to diplomats, this is how the intelligence officer is trying to divert attention from his own major financial crimes. In Canada, where the former intelligence officer now lives, a Saudi Arabian court froze his assets, citing the irrefutable evidence.

Whether the prince boasted or not, King Abdullah did die a year later. True, he was 90 years old. Mohammed bin Salman, a fugitive intelligence agent, described in an interview as “a psychopath and murderer with endless resources who poses a threat to his people, Americans and the entire planet.” Journalists and politicians outside the country have also accused the prince of the high-profile murder of prominent Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi, who was dismembered at the Saudi Arabian embassy in Istanbul in 2018.