Saudi intelligence officer said about the “poisoned ring” from Russia at the prince :: Politics :: RBK

A former Saudi Arabian intelligence chief who fled to Canada was interviewed by CBS News. Saudi embassy said its statements are an attempt to cover up “billions of dollars” of financial crimes

Mohammed bin Salman

(Photo: Leon Neal / Getty Images)



Former senior Saudi Arabian intelligence officer Saad Aljabri said that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2014 discussed the assassination of King Abdullah using a “poisoned ring from Russia.” The statement was made in an interview with CBS News, in which Aljabri, who fled to Canada, asked the American intelligence services for help and protection for himself and his family.

Aljabri was “number two in Saudi intelligence” and “one of America’s best friends in the fight against terrorism,” the newspaper notes. “I am here to raise the alarm about the psychopath, the killer in the Middle East with endless resources, who poses a threat to his people, to the Americans and to the planet,” he said in an interview.

Aljabri said he knows about two videos of Prince bin Salman’s meeting with then-intelligence chief Mohammed bin Naif in 2014. According to the scout, at this meeting, the prince told Naif that he could kill the current king Abdullah in order to vacate the throne for his father. “I have a ring with poison from Russia. I just need to shake his hand, and he will be done with, ”Aljabri quotes the words of Prince bin Salman.

“Either he’s just bragging, or … but he said it, and we took this information seriously,” Aljabri added.

King Abdullah died in January 2015 at the age of 91. The throne passed to his half-brother Salman bin Abdel Aziz Al Saud, the father of Muhammad bin Salman. The 57-year-old nephew of King Mohammed bin Naif, who also served as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, was declared heir to the throne. Naif was the boss and patron of Aljabri.