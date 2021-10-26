https://ria.ru/20211026/postkovid-1756306041.html

Scientists have found out how the postcoid syndrome manifests itself in children

Scientists have found out how the postcoid syndrome manifests itself in children – Russia news today

Scientists have found out how the postcoid syndrome manifests itself in children

Scientists analyzed a medical database covering almost half of the German population and determined the list and severity of symptoms associated with … RIA Novosti, 10/26/2021

2021-10-26T14: 14

2021-10-26T14: 14

2021-10-26T14: 44

the science

Germany

health

biology

coronavirus covid-19

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/148247/97/1482479714_0:300:5760:3540_1920x0_80_0_0_b80566ad792d0d4a41704c37f5e52906.jpg

MOSCOW, October 26 – RIA Novosti. Scientists analyzed a medical database covering nearly half of Germany’s population and identified the list and severity of symptoms associated with the long-term effects of COVID-19 in children and adolescents. Published on the medRxiv.org preprint server, the study is known to have long-term complications in some patients. Fatigue, shortness of breath, problems with sleep, memory and concentration remain for several weeks or even months after recovery. German scientists have combined standard medical data from a number of health insurance providers for the period from January 2019 to December 2020 into a single database. … In total, they processed information on 38 million people, which is 45 percent of the country’s population. Of these, 157 thousand people were selected who were diagnosed with COVID-19 before June 30, 2020 – 145,184 adults and 11,950 children and adolescents under 17 years of age. In both groups, the authors identified those who still had complaints three months after the disease was confirmed. Despite the fact that, according to medical statistics, the incidence of COVID-19 in adults is 162 percent higher, the difference in the manifestations of postcoid syndrome was not so great – only 41 percent. However, the symptoms themselves are slightly different.If in adults, the postcoid is expressed primarily as respiratory failure, hair loss, general malaise, loss of taste and headache, then persistent feelings of fatigue, anxiety and depression, headache and abdominal pain, somatic Disorders: Symptoms suggestive of a mental disorder are more common in the younger age group, the researchers point out. “Together with data on other relevant aspects, our results provide additional information to recent discussions about the need for preventive measures and assessing the risk-benefit ratio of vaccination for children and adolescents, “- write the authors of the article. They noted that so far this is the largest study in the world devoted to postcoid syndrome in children and adolescents. Its results also showed an overall increase in the incidence among young people in recent years, although it is still noticeably lower than among adults.

https://ria.ru/20210512/postkovid-1731952461.html

https://ria.ru/20210826/postkovid-1747323290.html

Germany

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/148247/97/1482479714_320:5440:3840_1920x0_80_0_0_f65cb8a1e1bf1111d5e1bace63e546ce.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

germany, health, biology, coronavirus covid-19