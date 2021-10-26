Sevastopol has run out of free beds in hospitals :: Society :: RBC

The authorities of Sevastopol are deploying reserve beds in the city’s hospitals, but the health care system is already working at the limit of capacity and even “beyond,” the head of the region said.

Photo: Sergey Bobylev / TASS



The free bed capacity in Sevastopol hospitals is practically exhausted, the authorities have used the last reserve, said Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev. He described the epidemic situation in the city as the worst ever pandemic.

“The situation in the city is now probably the worst in all two years of the pandemic. We now have almost the entire bed fund is occupied, about 5% remains in reserve. We are now deploying 200 more beds, but this will already be the limit of the capacity that our medicine can withstand, it is already working, to be honest, beyond [своих возможностей]”, – said Razvozhaev on the air of the TV channel” Russia 24 “.

The day before, the governor announced that during the non-working week, checkpoints would be set up at the entrance to the city to check QR codes for visitors.

“For the period of non-working days, I also propose to establish checkpoints at the entrance to the city – checkpoints that we had [в прошлом году], for the purpose of control at the entrance of people with QR codes, which speak of vaccination or a previous illness, “- explained the head of the city.