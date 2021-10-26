Sevastopol will require COVID certificates to leave the city :: Society :: RBC

Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev previously announced that during non-working days, checkpoints will be installed at the entrance to the city, at which documents on COVID-19 will be checked. Now this measure will be extended to those leaving the city.

Photo: Alexey Pavlishak / TASS



Checkpoints, which will be displayed in Sevastopol for the period of non-working days, will work both for entry and exit from the city. Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev said this at a meeting of the operational headquarters, TASS reports.

“And for Sevastopol residents who are trying to leave Sevastopol, and for Crimeans who are trying to enter Sevastopol [те же правила]”, – he said.

Thus, it will be possible to leave Sevastopol and enter the city limits by presenting documents on vaccination, transferred coronavirus or in the presence of a negative PCR test and a medical withdrawal from vaccination.

Checkpoints will be set up at the entrance to Sevastopol



The day before, on October 25, Razvozhaev ordered to set up checkpoints at the entrance to the city to check QR codes for visitors. “For the period of non-working days, I also propose to establish checkpoints at the entrance to the city – checkpoints that we had [в прошлом году], in order to control the entry of people with QR codes that indicate vaccination or a previous illness, ”said the governor. However, then it was a question of checking documents at checkpoints only for those entering.