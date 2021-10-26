Sevastopol will require COVID certificates to leave the city :: Society :: RBC

Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev previously announced that during non-working days, checkpoints will be installed at the entrance to the city, at which documents on COVID-19 will be checked. Now this measure will be extended to those leaving the city.

Photo: Alexey Pavlishak / TASS

Checkpoints, which will be displayed in Sevastopol for the period of non-working days, will work both for entry and exit from the city. Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev said this at a meeting of the operational headquarters, TASS reports.

“And for Sevastopol residents who are trying to leave Sevastopol, and for Crimeans who are trying to enter Sevastopol [те же правила]”, – he said.

Thus, it will be possible to leave Sevastopol and enter the city limits by presenting documents on vaccination, transferred coronavirus or in the presence of a negative PCR test and a medical withdrawal from vaccination.

Photo: Stanislav Krasilnikov / TASS

The day before, on October 25, Razvozhaev ordered to set up checkpoints at the entrance to the city to check QR codes for visitors. “For the period of non-working days, I also propose to establish checkpoints at the entrance to the city – checkpoints that we had [в прошлом году], in order to control the entry of people with QR codes that indicate vaccination or a previous illness, ”said the governor. However, then it was a question of checking documents at checkpoints only for those entering.

