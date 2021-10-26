Sex scandal with Harvey Weinstein – Jennifer Aniston makes a statement

The Hollywood actress has a meeting with the producer left an unpleasant imprint

Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston, who confessed her feelings for Brad Pitt, first decided to talk about her attitude towards the scandalous film producer Harvey Weinstein. Recall that a Hollywood celebrity has been accused of sexual harassment by a number of famous people.

The 50-year-old actress has become one of the heroines of the Variety magazine entitled “The Power of a Woman”. While talking to journalists, the star of the series Friends recalled the unpleasant incident with Harvey Weinstein. Fortunately, she managed to avoid sexual harassment from him, but Jennifer Aniston still stayed. The movie star remembered the incident that happened to her during the premiere of the film “The Price of Treason.”

“There was the premiere dinner. I remember that he was sitting at the table with Clive Owen, and our producers and my friend were sitting with me. And he literally came to my table and said to a friend:“ Get up! ”I was shocked. My friend got up. and he moved, and Harvey sat down. It was insolent and inappropriate behavior, “- recalls Jennifer.

Harvey Weinstein / Photo: Getty Images

Moreover, the actress even recalls that the producer tried to intimidate her: “I remember when Georgina (his ex-wife – Ed.) Was just launching the Marchesa line. He visited me in London on the set and told me to wear one of her dresses to the premiere. But none of them I liked and didn’t fit. He insisted: “You have to wear it.” But I replied that I will not wear it. On the other hand, what would he do? Would he put it on me by force? ” …

