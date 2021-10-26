Shares of the Trump-related SPAC company became the target of short sellers :: News :: RBC Investments

Shares in the shell company skyrocketed 1600% due to social media links of the former US president. Now a small firm is against the securities, whose report in 2018 led to the delisting of Asia’s largest commodity trader

Photo: Tom Pennington / Getty Images



Shares of SPAC-company Digital World Acquisition Corp., through a merger with which Donald Trump’s social network Truth Social plans to enter the exchange, have become the target of shortsellers – investors who are betting against securities and trying to capitalize on their future fall.

SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) is a technical company for listing private businesses, bypassing the expensive IPO procedure. It raises capital by placing its shares (usually $ 10 each) on the exchange, and then, for a maximum of two years, looks for a promising startup to merge. The combined company receives the money raised by SPAC and goes public.

About betting against Digital World Acquisition Corp. (traded under

ticker

DWAC), Iceberg Research reported. The tweet from Iceberg Research drew the attention of Reuters. The message reads: “We are shorting DWAC. Now, when the excitement has passed, we see only risks for investors ”.

We are short $ DWAC… Now that initial excitement has passed, we see only risks for investors in near future. Based on Trump’s track record, at current price, renegotiation is likely to keep more of the merged company for him. – Iceberg Research (@IcebergResear) October 25, 2021

Donald Trump announced plans to launch his own social network and list it on the stock exchange last week. After the announcement, DWAC shares began to rise in price rapidly, and the company name became one of the most discussed on the trader forums Reddit.

In two days, DWAC shares rose in price at highs by more than 1600% – from $ 9.96 as of the close of trading on October 20 to $ 175 at the peak of trading on October 22.

However, then the decline began, which intensified after the announcement of the rate of Iceberg Research. Shares ended Monday’s session 10.98% in the red, but their value is still 700% higher than they closed on October 20.

At the NASDAQ premarket on October 26, Digital World Acquisition Corp. traded around $ 89, losing 1%.

Iceberg Research is a small research firm that gained attention in 2015. She published a report on financial abuse by Noble Group Ltd., a major Asian commodity trader. The company denied the allegations, but in subsequent years, against the background of the Iceberg Research report, the rating of Noble Group Ltd. was downgraded to junk, the shares were removed from trading on the Singapore Stock Exchange, and the company itself went through a restructuring process.

Dynamics of shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. in October 2021 (hourly schedule). Data as of 11:20 Moscow time on October 26

In a press release announcing Truth Social, it is said that the social network will become “a rival to the liberal media consortium.”

After the news of the plans of the former US President, Digital World Acquisition Corp. became the most popular paper among buyers on the online platform Fidelity. She received about 55 thousand bids for the purchase of shares from her clients. That was nearly four times the number of bids for PayPal, the second-largest share purchased that day, and more than eight times the number of bids for the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (ticker BITO).

In addition, the launch of the social network led to the growth of the Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF, which also invests in Digital World Acquisition Corp. The SPAC company holds a 16% stake in ETFs, making it the fund’s second largest asset.

The full launch of Truth Social is expected in the first quarter of 2022.

A short designation for a company’s stock, currency, or commodity on an exchange. Most often it consists of the letters used in the name of the company. Less often – from numbers (on Asian exchanges). Bond tickers indicate the basic characteristics of a security – usually in numbers. Currency tickers consist of three letters. The first two represent the country, and the third is the first letter in the currency name (for example, RUR is the Russian ruble and USD is the US dollar).

