https://ria.ru/20211026/morgenshtern-1756365326.html

SK will check Morgenstern’s words about Victory Day for possible violation of the law

Investigative Committee will check Morgenstern’s words about Victory Day for possible violation of the law – RIA Novosti, 10/26/2021

SK will check Morgenstern’s words about Victory Day for possible violation of the law

The head of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, instructed to study the words of musician Alisher Morgenstern about the celebration of Victory Day for a possible violation of the law, … RIA Novosti, 10/26/2021

2021-10-26T18: 13

2021-10-26T18: 13

2021-10-26T18: 56

showbiz

incidents

history

Alexander Bastrykin

investigative committee of russia (cc rf)

great patriotic war (1941-1945)

Russia

Morgenstern (Alisher Morgenstern)

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/07/09/1574120030_0:118:3072:1846_1920x0_80_0_0_6e6e062776adc1528d579fd35730c65f.jpg

MOSCOW, October 26 – RIA Novosti. The head of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, instructed to study the words of musician Alisher Morgenstern about the celebration of Victory Day for a possible violation of the law, the press service of the department told RIA Novosti. Earlier, representatives of the veteran organization asked the UK to check the rapper’s statements. As pointed out in the department, “the reaction of the veterans is due to the statements of Morgenstern, insulting the historical memory of the defenders of the Fatherland, those who fought and died during the Great Patriotic War.” to organize an inspection, “the message says. As the artist’s lawyer Sergei Zhorin told RIA Novosti, his client is ready to come to the investigator and give an explanation as soon as the summons arrives. At the same time, according to the lawyer, there is no corpus delicti in Morgenstern’s words. Yesterday, an interview with the rapper was published on Ksenia Sobchak’s YouTube channel, in which the phrase was said: “I don’t understand the Victory Day, which took place 76 years ago.” According to Zhorin, the singer did not call to cancel the celebration of Victory Day on May 9, but only “expressed a lack of understanding why this day is celebrated, and not a victory, for example, over the French or some other events that happened in the distant past.” The rapper himself apologized for his words, which “taken out of context”. As Morgenstern said, he simply wished the country new victories, but could not correctly formulate the idea. The musician added that he respects and is proud of the veterans and did not want to offend anyone.

https://ria.ru/20211026/morgenshtern-1756283262.html

https://ria.ru/20211026/pushkov-1756370820.html

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/07/09/1574120030_159-0:2890:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3065722d8d408d1dbc6fcd1a3dde059f.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

incidents, history, alexander bastrykin, the investigative committee of russia (sk rf), the great patriotic war (1941-1945), russia, morgenstern (alisher morgenstern)