Sobyanin announced an increase in the rate of vaccination in Moscow by 4 times :: Society :: RBC

As the mayor noted, in contrast to previous periods, now the volume of hospitalizations is lower. “Why? Because after all, a fairly large number of people were vaccinated, and this, of course, affects the severity of diseases, the number of hospitalizations, the number of people who are in intensive care, “he said, adding that today 12.5 thousand are employed in Moscow. . beds. Sobyanin noted that this is a large volume.

The mayor of the capital also said that up to 90 thousand PCR tests for coronavirus are being done per day. “We are increasing testing on behalf of the President [России Владимира Путина]”, – assured Sobyanin, saying that from October 29, the Moscow authorities will increase the number of express testing centers to 50 points. 20 new centers will be deployed at transport hubs and points of the MFC.

Now in Moscow there are almost 300 vaccination centers based on 100 city polyclinics and 20 centers of public services “My Documents”, as well as shopping centers, said the press service of the health department. Two more large centers are located in Luzhniki and GUM, the rest operate in private clinics. The department previously claimed that Moscow is coping with the demand for vaccinations against coronavirus. “The capacities fully meet the current demand for vaccination: for two weeks, about 57% of slots are available for registration at vaccination points at polyclinics, and for the next three days – 21% are also free,” the message said.

According to the operational headquarters on October 22, 53.5 million people were vaccinated with the first component of one of the coronavirus vaccines in Russia. More than 49.1 million people were fully vaccinated. The level of herd immunity to COVID-19 in the country has reached 45.7%. In Moscow, according to the headquarters, as of October 22, 5.3 million people were vaccinated with the first component, 4.9 million residents were full of chickens. Collective immunity in the capital – 61.7%.