Social networks ridiculed the new size of the minimum wage. “Enough for oatmeal”

In Russia in 2022 the minimum wage will be more than 13 thousand rubles per month
The State Duma adopted a bill establishing a new minimum wage (minimum wage). From 2022, the figure will increase to 13.6 thousand rubles per month. In 2021, the minimum wage is 12.7 thousand rubles.

Russian social media users were upset by these numbers. Some commentators consider the current minimum wage standards in the country “mocking”.

Some users suggested that the deputies live on the minimum wage and check if these funds are enough for a comfortable life.

Some do not understand why Russians resent the size of the minimum wage

Russians can finally afford oatmeal for breakfast

Someone appreciated the help from the state

And someone came up with humor to this situation

Some Russians spend the minimum wage only on fines

