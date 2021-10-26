Social networks ridiculed the new size of the minimum wage. “Enough for oatmeal”

In Russia in 2022 the minimum wage will be more than 13 thousand rubles per month

The State Duma adopted a bill establishing a new minimum wage (minimum wage). From 2022, the figure will increase to 13.6 thousand rubles per month. In 2021, the minimum wage is 12.7 thousand rubles.

Russian social media users were upset by these numbers. Some commentators consider the current minimum wage standards in the country “mocking”.

