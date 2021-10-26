Solana Beats Ripple, Fantom Rises To Top 30 Cryptocurrencies



Analysts believe that SOL will rightfully take the fifth place in the ranking of cryptocurrencies as the most likely competitor to Ethereum.

Investors “forgot” about Solana after the attack by hackers who managed to stop the blockchain by overloading the “dust” transactions, which became possible due to the low fees on the network. It took 400 thousand transactions per second to disable the nodes.

Such a load indicator speaks more in favor of Solana technology, which has proven in reality high network scalability. Investors only remembered this when the cost of SOL fell to $ 110, and Ethereum developers once again postponed plans to merge ETH1 and ETH2.

Fantom, another asset being acquired by investors in the wake of the search for promising Ethereum competitors. The transition to this blockchain Yearn Finance and Curve, as well as the launch of unique Formula 1 NFT tokens, attracted the attention of farmers whose investments (TVL) exceeded those of the Polygon network.



The most successful protocol of the second level, Ethereum, is now losing investors who have reduced investments to $ 4.7 billion. Fantom raised $ 6 billion TVL in the first decade of October, currently holding $ 5.1 billion of frozen investments.

The influx was reflected in the value of FTM, whose capitalization bypassed Cosmos and Filecoin, approaching the FTX exchange token. Today the first conference of Fantom developers is taking place, whose plans can stimulate further rise in the cryptocurrency rate.

