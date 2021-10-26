South Korea’s first democratically elected president dies

Ro Dae Woo, South Korea’s first elected president in free elections, died at 89 in a hospital in Seoul. He formally apologized for personal corruption on national television, and was sentenced to 25 years in prison for taking bribes and participating in a military coup. His death is reported by the Ryonghap news agency.

Ro is a career soldier who participated in the 1953 Korean War and the Vietnam War. He rose to the rank of general and took part in a 1979 military coup organized by his old friend and classmate Jung Doo Hwan.

He participated in the suppression of protests in Gwangju in 1980, which killed at least 165 people, served as Minister of State and Minister of National Security and Military Relations. Chon, who ruled the country, named him his successor. However, before the transfer of power, Ro, amid massive protests, led the country’s democratic transition, allowing free direct presidential elections, with the opposition to them.

In the first election, the turnout was 89 percent, with Ro winning just under 36 percent of the vote. On his own, he achieved South Korea’s accession to the UN in 1991, signed a non-aggression agreement with the DPRK and established diplomatic relations with the Soviet Union and China.

The President was responsible for organizing the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games and officially announced their opening. The construction of many facilities at the games was carried out by inmates of labor camps, in which the authorities forcibly imprisoned the homeless and alcoholics. Hundreds of them died. Allusions to these events are contained in the popular Korean TV series “The Squid Game” (you can read about it in Russian here). He did not take part in the next elections.

Soon after his resignation, Ro with tears in his eyes apologized for his involvement in corruption schemes. During his presidency, he managed to save $ 654 million in his accounts, says Reuters. For this, for the 1979 coup and for the killing of demonstrators in Gwangju, he was sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison. His predecessor Jung was sentenced to death. Both of them were pardoned and released in 1997.