South Korea’s state pension fund wants to invest in bitcoin-ETF

The organization’s representatives plan to start investing in the financial instrument in 2022.

South Korean Pension Fund Korean Teachers’ Credit Union (KTCU) wants to invest in bitcoin ETF. This is reported by The Korea Economic Daily.

According to the publication, KTCU is interested in exchange-traded funds based on bitcoin and BTC-linked products. In particular, representatives of the organization are considering the tools of the Mirae Asset Global company.

The pension fund team intends to start investing in the first half of 2022. KTCU representatives drew attention to the fact that before investing in bitcoin ETFs, the company plans to seek advice on the issue from managers who specialize in asset management.

It is not known how much the pension fund will allocate for the purchase of crypto funds traded on the exchange.

KTCU is the second largest institutional investor in South Korea. As of the end of October 2021, the organization controls assets worth $ 40.2 billion.

South Korean KTCU is far from the only pension fund whose team has decided to invest in the digital asset market. A similar approach, for example, is used by the Israeli Altshuler Shaham.

We will remind, recently in the USA, after several years of waiting, the first crypto ETF was launched. The trading volume of the financial instrument on the day of the debut reached almost $ 1 billion.

