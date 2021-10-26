St. Petersburg will open only with 80% vaccination

When can this happen, if the influx of people wishing to be vaccinated in the northern capital has not yet been observed? And will the St. Petersburg business hold out?

Rospotrebnadzor of the city called tough conditions for lifting restrictions: immunization of 80% of the population.

“Restrictive measures will be taken until the herd immunity is achieved in an amount of at least 80% of vaccination coverage. Otherwise it is simply impossible. ” Such words sounded on Monday from the mouth of the head of the department of Rospotrebnadzor of St. Petersburg Irina Chkhinzheriya. As the official put it, “now we need to understand that we are in this situation for a long time.” “We need to calmly, without panic, accept this as a necessary measure,” she said.

It is not clear what restrictions may persist in St. Petersburg indefinitely. During the non-working week, the city has introduced rather harsh measures, in many respects similar to those in Moscow: the closure of catering, leisure and services for everyone, including the vaccinated. If long-term measures are similar, will restaurateurs and bar owners survive? Nikolay Korsakov, the owner of the “Celestial” restaurant-lounge-penthouse in St. Petersburg, comments:

– [Для] 99% of the businesses of our friends and people with whom we communicate closely, this is impossible. Well, again, it will depend on how lenient the landlords will be, since the main expense item is rent. In the first wave, all landlords were very loyal, and I am almost sure that in this wave they will not be loyal, and if last time we lost 75% of the market, now it should turn to zero, it seems to me. – Under what maximum restrictions can you survive? – The opinion that it is more unprofitable to work with QR codes than with complete closure – it seems to me that these are manipulative phrases. Because you need to understand that most of the payments are saved and they do not disappear anywhere. Yes, you can cut a lot of income items, but if there is at least some amount of revenue, then there is a chance to function.

Rospotrebnadzor did not specify whether the 80% target applies only to adult residents of St. Petersburg or the entire population. In the second case, the figure can be called elusive – so far only the United Arab Emirates, Cuba, Chile and Singapore have reached 80% of the total vaccination. According to the latest data from the city administration, about 37% of the total population, or 43% of adult citizens, are vaccinated in St. Petersburg. In recent weeks, the rate of vaccination of townspeople has accelerated, but so far not multiple, but less than one and a half times.

Immunization of 80% of the adult population with today’s dynamics will have to wait about six months – and in the city Rospotrebnadzor they talked about the percentage of vaccinations, excluding those who had recovered. Do the residents of St. Petersburg feel that in their environment they rushed to the vaccination centers?

A resident of St. Petersburg Kirill: “There is no feeling that everyone has rushed to get vaccinated. Among my environment, most people were vaccinated sometime in the summer and therefore do not think about revaccination yet. Those who did not want are not yet eager. Regarding 80% – I suspect not in the coming months for sure. So far, many say that they will only be grafted into place if the screws are really tightly tightened and it will be impossible to live without a QR code. “ Petersburg resident Alexei: “It feels like, well, I don’t know, maybe by spring, not earlier. If the EU now allowed vaccinated Sputnik to enter, I think, the majority, in St. Petersburg, in any case, in order to finally get Finnish visas, they would immediately begin to get vaccinated. Wow, this could be a major breakthrough. “

The head of the St. Petersburg Rospotrebnadzor added that even after reaching the 80 percent target, vaccination against coronavirus will be carried out annually. As RIA Novosti quotes Chkhinjeriya, “we have no other way if we do not want restrictions.” “We have to live a normal life, and such a condition will be the achievement of herd immunity,” she says.

