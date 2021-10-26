Star influence: how much Jay-Z and other stars earned from deals with big business

“100% Ace of Spades is half a yard,” Jay-Z sang of his premium champagne brand in 2018’s What’s Free Mick Mill song. In fact, it turned out that his business was worth a little more.

In February, Jay-Z joined the ranks of stars who managed to cash in on the sale of a stake in their consumer brand to a major distributor. The rapper sold 50% of his company, Armand de Brignac, to LVMH’s alcohol division, Moët Hennessy. As Moët Hennessy CEO Philippe Schaus put it, the partners now intend to “conquer new heights around the world” together. It’s no secret that LVMH offers extremely competitive terms and it looks like the same could be said for the Jay-Z deal. The Jay-Z brand was valued at more than $ 600 million. Thus, the rapper himself will receive at least $ 300 million – and this is $ 50 million more than it would have been if the company had been valued in the same way as he himself in the song.

Neither the LVMH holding nor the rapper himself disclosed the terms of the deal. Forbes estimates the champagne brand, known as Ace of Spades due to its distinctive logo and multiple Jay-Z songs, could be worth around $ 630 million. This figure comes from consultations with five beverage analysts and industry experts. … Forbes’ new estimate is twice the previous one. According to market analysts, Jay-Z received at least $ 315 million from the deal. Neither side commented on this.

“In terms of multipliers, Armand de Brignac – in terms of category and volume of branded products – is far ahead of other brands that do not have a star owner,” says Erik Schmidt, market analyst for spirits.

However, this is far from the biggest deal among the stars. Kylie Jenner sold 51% of her cosmetics business to Coty, in the course of the deal the brand was valued at more than $ 1 billion, and Jenner herself received $ 540 million (before taxes). In 2014, rapper and producer Dr. Dre sold his Beats audio brand to Apple. The deal then amounted to $ 3 billion, and the founder of the brand earned $ 585 million (before taxes).

Their example was followed by other stars who began not only to sell shares in their brands in whole or in part, but often enter into partnership agreements on cooperation with world famous corporations. For example, in 2017, LVMH partnered with Jay-Z’s ward Rihanna to launch the cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty, and recently indirectly invested in her Savage x Fenty lingerie line. Together, her stakes in both companies are worth $ 530 million.

“If a celebrity is involved in a company in any way, especially in the first years of its activity, the value of the company can grow 3-7 times,” explains market consultant Artur Gallego. – But, I suppose, this does not work for every star. You always need some flavor. “

Jay-Z’s story with Ace of Spades began in 2006, a year after the rapper signed Rihanna to his label. At that time, the Brooklyn performer called for a boycott of Cristal champagne because of the statement of the company’s CEO Frederick Ruzo, who once answered the question about the great popularity of the brand in the rapper community: “What can we do? You can’t forbid people to buy our products. ” In the same year, Jay-Z introduced his own champagne brand, featuring the signature gold bottle in the music video for the song Show Me What You Got.

Thanks to the popularity and solid sales of Ace of Spades, Jay-Z’s fortune reached $ 1 billion by 2019, making him the first hip-hop artist on the Forbes list. The new deal is also likely to spur the rapper’s wealth growth. Not to mention Jay-Z’s other monetized assets, including the recording studio RocNation, the music streaming service Tidal, the sports advocacy agency, its master recordings and music publishing rights, and another alcoholic brand – D’USSÉ.

Below are five more of the most notable stellar deals from the past five years.

George Clooney

In 2017, the movie actor’s tequila company Casamigos was acquired by the British alcohol giant Diageo. During the transaction, the company was valued at $ 1 billion. Of this, $ 700 million was transferred immediately, and the transfer of the remaining $ 300 million is planned based on the performance of the business over the next ten years. Clooney earned more than $ 200 million from the sale (before taxes), which allowed him to take first place in the ranking of the highest paid actors in 2018 according to Forbes. He founded the company in 2013 with entrepreneur Randy Gerber (husband of supermodel Cindy Crawford) and developer Mike Meldman. Each of them invested in a new business for $ 600,000 and became an equal partner in Casamigos (the name can be translated from Spanish as “House of Friends”). They reinvested the resulting income back into the business and earned a decent profit. The Hollywood actor and partners run the business today.

Kylie Jenner

Jenner spent $ 250,000 in bespoke modeling income from a third-party company for her debut lip gloss kits. The first pariah of 15,000 palettes sold out in 2015 in a matter of minutes. With 265 million followers on Instagram, YouTube and Twitter today, the reality star on social media, Kylie Cosmetics quickly became one of the fastest growing beauty brands. In January 2020, cosmetics giant Coty paid $ 600 million for 51% of the company, of which Jenner herself received $ 540 million (before taxes). She still owns 44.1% of the brand and, together with the team, leads the entire creative process.

Kim Kardashian West

Kardashian West sold 20% of their KKW Beauty cosmetics brand to Coty. The deal was closed in January, and the founder of the brand received $ 180 million (before taxes). Kardashian West retains a 72% stake in the company, which is valued at $ 500 million. Together, the new partners plan to enter new categories of beauty products and expand their presence abroad. A line of skin care products is currently in development, expected to launch in 2022. In February, Kardashian West filed for divorce from Kanye West. Their marriage lasted seven years, and before its conclusion, the couple signed a marriage contract.

Rihanna

The pop diva made the lion’s share of her fortune from the cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty, which she launched with LVMH in September 2017. According to Forbes, the holding owns 50% of the assets, and the singer – 15%, that is, with a total brand value of about $ 3 billion, Rihanna’s share is estimated at $ 450 million. The success of the fashion house Fenty, which she founded as a joint venture with LVMH, turned out to be more modest. Due to falling demand for Rihanna’s clothing line, LVMH announced it was closing the business, although less than two years have passed since its opening.

Rihanna also has a $ 80 million stake in Savage x Fenty underwear, a joint venture launched in 2018 in partnership with TechStyle Fashion Group. Investors in this area are venture capital firms L Catterton and Marcy Venture Partners, which is co-founded by Jay-Z.

Kanye West

Like Michael Jordan with Nike, or rapper Diddy with Cîroc Vodka with alcohol giant Diageo, West gets a significant chunk of his income through a profit-sharing agreement with Adidas. The rapper solely owns the popular Yeezy sneaker brand. However, all production, marketing and distribution are handled by Adidas, and West receives royalties equal to 11% of the proceeds. Based on Yeezy’s 2019 revenues of $ 1.3 billion, West appears to have earned $ 140 million. That’s more than the $ 130 million Jordan received from sales of the Air Jordan signature line, and even more than $ 50 million from Diddy – the lion’s share of his income – from contracts for the production of alcoholic beverages.

Translated by Anton Bundin

