State of emergency declared in New York – Gazeta.Ru

New York State Governor Katie Hawkul has declared a state of emergency due to expected rainfall in the region. It is reported by press service governor.

“I proactively declare a state of emergency to ensure that we can provide the necessary resources to respond to this storm and protect lives and property in regions where significant rainfall is forecast,” the governor said.

The state of emergency applies to the Bronx, Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Green, Kings, Montgomery, Nassau, New York, Orange, Otsego, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Schenectady, Shohari, Suffolk, Sullivan, Tiogu, Ulster, Westchester and adjacent areas. It is noted that precipitation can lead to flooding in some parts of the state.

