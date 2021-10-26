https://ria.ru/20211026/merkel-1756273875.html
Steinmeier asks Merkel to continue doing business as chancellor
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier asked Angela Merkel to continue doing business until a successor is appointed, his press service said.
BERLIN, October 26 – RIA Novosti. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier asked Angela Merkel to continue doing business until a successor is appointed, his press service said. “The request in accordance with paragraph 3 of Article 69 of the Basic Law is connected with the opening today of the founding meeting of the Bundestag of the 20th convocation,” the release says. Earlier in October, three parties – the Social Democratic Party, the Greens and the Free Democratic Party of Germany – began coalition talks. According to the general secretary of the SPD Lars Klingbeil, the chancellor is expected to be elected between December 6-12. Elections to the Bundestag were held on September 26, with the SPD taking first place, displacing the Christian Democrats who have dominated German politics since 2005. Formation of a government in Germany usually lasts up to several months; Social Democratic candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz expects that the FRG will have a new government by December 25.
