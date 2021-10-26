Steven Spielberg unveils teaser for his West Side Story with Ansel Elgort

The official teaser for Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” has appeared on 20th Century Studios’ YouTube channel. In the new film adaptation of the classic musical by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim, Ansel Elgort, best known for his roles in Baby Drive and The Goldfinch, and Rachel Zegler are played. The script was written by Pulitzer Prize-winning Oscar-nominated Tony Kushner.

“It was an unprecedented journey: a joyful, stunning, touching, endlessly amazing acquaintance with the history and score of one of the greatest musicals in the world, – quotes Spielberg The Hollywood Reporter. “We filmed West Side Story all over New York, from Flatbush to Fort Tryon Park. The city gave us its beauty and energy, and we were imbued with its multicultural, multifaceted spirit. “

The plot of West Side Story is based on William Shakespeare’s play Romeo and Juliet, which is set in the 1950s. The musical is about the love of a young man and a girl from two warring street gangs. The premiere is scheduled for December 10.

Earlier it became known that Steven Spielberg will take part in the filming of the series based on the novel “Talisman” by Stephen King. It will be released on streaming service Netflix.