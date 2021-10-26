Students will build a rally-style Skoda Kamiq crossover – Auto Review

The Skoda Academy in Mlada Boleslav has been operating since 2013: it is something like a court college, which trains personnel for Škoda factories and technical centers. And every year, students of the academy develop their own concept cars based on production Skoda cars, and the curators of the projects are in-house engineers and designers of the company. For example, Skoda Slavia based on Skala was prepared last year. And now the academy has announced a new, eighth project.

In previous years, the presentation of student concepts took place in late spring or early summer, but this time due to the pandemic, the project started with a delay. Only a few weeks ago, a team of twenty-five students was assembled and approved, and now the first sketches of the future car have been published. This time, within the walls of the academy, they are preparing a Skoda Kamiq crossover in performance for a rally.

Serial crossover Skoda Kamiq

The students will be helped by the Skoda Motorsport factory team, which participates in the rally on Skoda Fabia hatchbacks and is currently preparing a new racing model based on the fresh fourth-generation Fabia. So far, the team is in the early stages of work, so the concept car will probably only premiere in 2022.