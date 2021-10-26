SubDAO wants to make decentralized governance more accessible on Polkadot | Blockchain24

SubDAO Labs, a decentralized autonomous organization, is developing tools that will make building a DAO on Polkadot more accessible as it dreams of a decentralized society where it intends to become the DAO serving all the other DAOs.

When you look at it closely, SubDAO Labs’ goal is to provide small and midsize organizations with the tools they need to move beyond centralized governance models and build rich, efficient and sustainable decentralized autonomous organizations.

Claiming that the DAO governance model “has gone from obscurity to the preferred form of governance for most blockchain projects,” SubDAO believes that one of the biggest obstacles to its widespread adoption is that “it is impractical for small organizations or those with not enough funds to develop our own management tools ”.

While organizations such as Aragon and DAOHausprovided tools and smart contracts to meet basic governance needs such as voting and fund management, other more advanced but common needs such as decentralized arbitrage, lending platforms, DAO-driven social media platforms, and decentralized communication platforms – “difficult satisfy with existing blockchain tools, ”says SubDAO.

However, in a broader sense, SubDAO fulfills a mission that it has repeatedly mentioned in blog posts, and its ambitions go far beyond cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

“Our vision is to integrate DAO governance into all aspects of life, exposing everything to light and eliminating oppression. Ultimately, the hierarchical concept will be removed, and everyone will be able to accept freedom ”, – declares its mission SubDAO.

The DAO’s structure “allows the old social system to undergo tremendous changes,” says SubDAO, predicting that “when the DAO is mature enough to replace traditional organizations, there will be major social change.”

The smallest particles

To achieve this integration, SubDAO is building a platform for creating and managing DAOs on Polkadot (DOT), a decentralized proof-of-stake blockchain network. Created by Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood, Polkadot made its way from the top 100 to the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap in just a few weeks in August and September.

SubDAO is positioning itself as the future Polkadot parachain, a blockchain network based on a four-part system for creating and managing decentralized organizations, designed to make building customizable, feature-rich DAOs a quick and easy process with just a few clicks in just 15 minutes.

The Substrate framework includes nodes, a software development kit, a user interface for applications, and the SubDAO smart contract template library.

Going forward, the goal is to offer DAO templates for companies, nonprofits, educational organizations, venture capitalists and fund management groups, and even governments.

Thus, SubDAO (GOV) is a cross-chain platform that provides the infrastructure for building and maintaining DAOs on Polkadot. It connects these DAOs to DApps that can access data offline and creates a bridge between the current centralized Web 2.0 and the IPFS-based decentralized Web 3.0.

Growing support

SubDAO has raised millions of dollars from over a dozen funds including OKEx Blockdream Fund, CMS Holdings, Signum Capital, Huobi Ventures and Hypersphere Ventures.

The latter came with a new strategic partner, co-founder of Hypersphere and former head of collaboration for the Web3 Foundation Jack Platts…

SubDAO also played a key role in the creation of the Polkadot DAO Alliance in March, which has now grown to 16 members. Aimed at expanding the development of decentralized governance in the Polkadot ecosystem, its ultimate goal is to foster the development of a truly decentralized Web 3.0.

Along with developing the infrastructure and improving the governance of the DAO, the alliance aims to promote and encourage the DAO’s movement to comply with legal and regulatory requirements around the world in order to achieve DAO recognition and ensure their legitimacy.