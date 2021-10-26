Sverdlovsk Rospotrebnadzor proposed to introduce a lockdown on non-working days :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Andrey Lyubimov / RBC



The Rospotrebnadzor Administration for the Sverdlovsk Region proposed to tighten restrictions to combat coronavirus, which were introduced by the regional authorities for the period of non-working days. This was reported by TASS with reference to the press service of the regional department of the department.

“This week, the Rospotrebnadzor department formulated proposals, taking into account the presidential decree on the introduction of non-working days throughout the country,” the press service noted.

As Znak.com and E1.ru wrote with reference to the letter of the Rospotrebnadzor department to and. O. Governor Alexei Shmykov (acting during the vacation of the head of the region Yevgeny Kuyvashev), the department proposed to close cafes and restaurants, beauty salons, shops in the region (except grocery stores selling essential goods, and pharmacies), declare a vacation for school students and kindergarten students … Hairdressers, dry cleaners and laundries, as well as fitness clubs, swimming pools and fitness centers, will not be able to work.

The Sverdlovsk Region decided to introduce QR codes earlier



It is proposed to limit the activities of cinemas, concert halls and circuses, as well as theaters, museums and libraries. If the initiative is approved, a lockdown will be introduced in the region from October 28 to November 7.