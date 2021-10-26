Sverdlovsk Rospotrebnadzor proposed to strengthen antiquarian measures during non-working days – Society

EKATERINBURG, October 26. / TASS /. The Office of Rospotrebnadzor in the Sverdlovsk Region has proposed to tighten the antiquated measures introduced in the region for the period of non-working days. This was reported on Tuesday by TASS in the press service of the department.

“We send the Governor of the Sverdlovsk Region proposals to prevent the spread of covid on a weekly basis. They are sent based on the current situation. As a rule, all the measures we propose are taken into account when making decisions. country, “- said the press service.

According to local media reports, we are talking about the closure of cafes and restaurants, most shops, as well as beauty salons, fitness clubs, theaters, cinemas, circuses, and so on. It is also recommended to cancel all public events.

In the Sverdlovsk region, there is an increase in the number of people infected with coronavirus. In the past day, 644 cases of infection were registered, which is the maximum for the entire pandemic. The total number of cases in the entire pandemic is 153,237 people, 139,091 were discharged, 7,288 died. According to data from the stopcoronavirus.rf website, almost 1.4 million residents of the region have undergone a full course of vaccination, herd immunity is 40.3%.