Taliban welcomed the possibility of exclusion from the list of terrorists :: Politics :: RBC

Photo: Ahmad Halabisaz / AP



The Taliban (recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia) welcomes the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin about the possibility of exclusion from the list of terrorist groups. This was stated by the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan Abdul Kahar Balkhi, reports his words ANI News.

The Talib noted that the “time of war” in Afghanistan is over and other countries should change their attitude towards Kabul to a more positive one. “We strive for positive relations with the international community on the basis of the principle of reciprocity,” said a spokesman for the country’s Foreign Ministry.

Earlier, on October 21, during a speech at the Valdai Forum, Putin allowed the group to be excluded from the list of terrorist organizations. The President pointed out that this decision was made at the UN level, which means that the organization itself should cancel this decision. “It seems to me that we are approaching this <...> Russia’s position will be to move in this direction,” Putin said.

Taliban decided to ask for economic and political help in Moscow



The UN Security Council included the Taliban movement in the list of terrorist organizations in 2003. In the same year, the Russian Supreme Court recognized the Taliban as a terrorist organization. In mid-August, the Russian Foreign Ministry already reported that Moscow could launch the procedure for excluding it from the terrorist list, but first the UN Security Council should exclude it from its terrorist list.