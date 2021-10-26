Tarantino, Clooney, Vitorgan … Celebrities who became fathers after 50. And some – even after 70!

In the 70s, men became fathers at about 27 years old. Nowadays, most men decide to continue their generation beyond the age of 40 or even 50. Check out this selection of celebrities who have been enjoying being a father since their 50s.

1. Quentin Tarantino, became a father at 56 years old

Not so long ago, a famous director presented his film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” to fans and said that he was thinking of leaving the profession, having removed only 10 films. Tarantino wants to devote himself to his family and enjoy other values ​​in life.

2. George Clooney, became a father at 56

Having spent many years as a bachelor, Clooney settled down 6 years ago. Strict lawyer Amal Alamuddin “broke” the actor and brought him to the altar. George became his father 4 years ago. This couple had twins – Alexandra and Ella. The actor supported his wife throughout the pregnancy and did not leave her a single step.

As Clooney himself admits, after he found out about his wife’s pregnancy, his outlook on life changed radically. He became more careful and responsible.

3. Emmanuel Vitorgan, became a father for the third time at 78 years old and for the fourth time at 79 years old

The Soviet actor married for the third time in 2003 to Irina Mlodik. At 78, his wife gave him their first child, but officially he already had two children. They decided to name the girl Ethel, which translates as “noble”. As Emmanuel’s wife says, they have long dreamed of a child, but for this they needed to improve their health. They have been doing this for almost 20 years.

In a year, Emmanuel Vitorgan became a father for the fourth time, which shocked the public.

4. Hugh Grant, became a father at 50, 51, 54 and 57 years

The British heartthrob became famous for numerous novels and dated the most beautiful women in the world, but in the end he decided to settle down.

10 years ago, the famous actor became a father during a short romance with the Chinese movie star Tinglan Hong. They had a daughter. It was an unexpected but very pleasant surprise. Hugh Grant has become a wonderful father, caring for his daughter. And he even won the court, by decision of which the name of his daughter is forbidden to be named in the press.

Hugh did not stop there, a year later he had another child from Tiglan. But having shown an example of an ideal father, he still remained a true ladies’ man. And almost at the same time he had another son from TV producer Anna Eberstein.

Hugh and Anna now have three children. And Grant admits that the role of the father influences him in a positive way. Only after such drastic changes in life did he realize how wonderful it is to be a family man.

5. Richard Gere, became a father at 50, 69 and 70 years

The actor is glad that he had a son only at the age of 50. As Richard Gere himself says: “I do not regret that I became a father so late. If I were younger, I would continue to look for my path in life, worry about my career. But at 50 I am already quite ready to devote myself to the formation of another person. “

Then Richard Gere divorced his second wife and married Alexandra Silva. In February 2018, they had their first child together. And already in February 2019, Alejandra gave birth to the actor’s second child. Richard Gere considers himself a real lucky one, because he married his beloved woman, who bore him two children.

Based on materials from sites ru.hellomagazine.com, goodhouse.ru

