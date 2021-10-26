Tesla announced plans to resume accepting cryptocurrency in the future

Electric Car Maker Quarterly Report Says Digital Assets Have Long-Term Potential As An Investment And An Alternative To Cash

Tesla may resume accepting cryptocurrency as a means of payment in the future. This is stated in the quarterly report of the electric car manufacturer, which was sent to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The company also emphasized that it believes in the long-term prospects of digital assets.

“We believe in the long-term potential of digital assets as both an investment and a liquid alternative to cash,” says Tesla.

In the summer, the head of the company, Elon Musk, announced plans to resume accepting bitcoins as a means of payment. To do this, he must be sure that the percentage of using renewable energy sources in mining exceeds 50% and that there is a tendency to increase this share.

Tesla refused to accept payments in bitcoin in mid-May this year. Then Musk criticized the first cryptocurrency for an unsustainable way of mining it. According to the businessman, the company cannot afford to harm the environment.

