Tesla hinted at the resumption of accepting payments in cryptocurrency

Tesla may in the future resume the practice of accepting cryptocurrency as a means of payment for its products. This is hinted at in the reporting to the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

“We believe in the long-term potential of digital assets as both an investment and a liquid alternative to cash,” the document says.

Earlier, Tesla’s capitalization exceeded $ 1 trillion for the first time. The electric car maker rose on news of an agreement with car rental company Hertz, which placed an order for 100,000 Tesla, according to Bloomberg. The deal is valued at $ 4.2 billion.

In February 2021, Tesla invested $ 1.5 billion in bitcoin, the average purchase price was $ 34,963. Later, Elon Musk called the decision “quite risky.”

In March, the billionaire announced the start of sales of electric cars for the first cryptocurrency in the United States. In May, the company suspended accepting BTC due to concerns about the environmental friendliness of its mining.

Musk said this summer that Tesla will resume selling electric cars for Bitcoin when it confirms that at least half of the miners have switched to renewable energy. At the same time, the founder and head of the BTC.TOP pool, Jiang Zhuer, drew the entrepreneur’s attention that the condition was fulfilled as a result of the prohibitive measures of the Chinese authorities regarding mining.

Recall that at the end of the third quarter of 2021, Tesla recorded record profits and revenue, but the company’s investments in the first cryptocurrency depreciated by $ 51 million.

