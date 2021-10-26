Tesla in the Trillionaires Club and New Reports By Investing.com

© Reuters.



Investing.com – Tesla (NASDAQ 🙂 hits $ 1 trillion after signing a landmark deal with car rental firm Hertz Global Holdings Inc (MX :). Facebook (NASDAQ 🙂 softened the blow from slower revenue growth by significantly increasing its buyback program. Microsoft (NASDAQ 🙂 and parent company Google Alphabet (NASDAQ 🙂 will report post-close profits, while General Electric (NYSE 🙂 and United parcel Service Inc (NYSE 🙂 – before the start of trading. Janet Yellen and Liu He are struggling to make progress on trade, and the American Petroleum Institute will update theirs while oil prices hover around 7-year highs. Here’s what you need to know about the financial market on Tuesday, October 26th.

1. Tesla joins the Trillionaire Club

Tesla became the first automaker to be valued at $ 1 trillion after its shares rose 12.7% in response to news of a wholesale car order from Hertz Global.

The deal for 100,000 Model 3 vehicles in 14 months is by far the largest in Tesla history. While this is not the first major electric vehicle order from a rental company, it represents an important milestone on the road to electric vehicles in the mainstream.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, whose net worth reached $ 200 billion as a result, tweeted (NYSE 🙂 that Hertz will not receive a discount on cars, a departure from the usual dynamic between automakers and rental companies, which once again underlines the price the strength of the Tesla brand. However, another question is whether the $ 4.2 billion order can justify Tesla’s nearly $ 120 billion increase in market value.

2. Facebook buyback softens the blow from slowdown

Facebook shares surged nearly 3% after the company announced a $ 50 billion increase in its share buyback program.

Revenue growth for the social media giant slowed from more than 50% in the first half to 35% year over year as Apple’s new device privacy (NASDAQ 🙂 rules made it harder for advertisers to target Facebook users and the company’s current quarter revenue forecast of $ 31 , 5-34 billion was below analysts’ forecasts. However, its earnings per share exceeded expectations.

Facebook also said it will spin off augmented and virtual reality divisions, investments in which will cut the company’s profits by $ 10 billion this year.

3. The American market will open with growth; attention to Microsoft and Alphabet earnings reports

US stocks will open up a bit later, while Facebook’s share buybacks and a sharp rise in Tesla shares on Monday will help fuel the upbeat sentiment.

By 06:15 AM ET (10:15 GMT) it was up 102 points, or 0.3%, while the -and futures were up 0.6%.

Microsoft and Alphabet top the list of companies that will report earnings, although they will do after the close of trading along with Visa (NYSE :), Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ 🙂 and Twitter Inc (NYSE :). Among the first speakers are United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE :), General Electric Company (NYSE 🙂 and others.

4. Yellen and Liu He exchanged notes

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and China’s chief mediator Liu He spoke on the phone, but were unable to make any significant progress on the ongoing disagreements between the US and China.

In a statement, China’s ministry of commerce said Liu has expressed concern about the continuation of tariffs on Chinese exports to the United States, imposed under President Joe Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump. Tariffs did not stop imports from China to the US from rising to record levels as consumer spending shifted from services to goods during the pandemic.

Another Chinese real estate developer, Modern Land, defaulted on international bonds, citing “unexpected liquidity difficulties” that hit Chinese real estate stocks. Debt-ridden China Evergrande, which avoided formal default last week, is due to make another large payment on Friday.

5. Oil prices decline ahead of the release of API data on oil reserves

Crude oil prices eased off Monday’s highs as the market digested a series of OPEC officials’ comments that ultimately added little to market expectations regarding the block’s upstream policy.

All eyes will now be on the release of the American Petroleum Institute (API) US oil reserve data at 4:30 pm ET (20:30 GMT), which is expected to show a modest increase of just over 1 million barrels. Other US data, including house price data, the Conference Board consumer confidence index and the Richmond Fed Business Survey, may also have an indirect impact.

By 06:30 am ET (10:30 GMT), futures were down 0.5% to $ 83.38 a barrel, while futures were down 0.2% to $ 85 a barrel.

Written by Jeffrey Smith