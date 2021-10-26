Tesla is eyeing resumption of auto sales for bitcoin

A positive decision on the issue can support the growth of the cryptocurrency rate.

Electric car maker Tesla is eyeing the resumption of accepting payments for cars in bitcoin. About this, with reference to information published in the documents of the company, which its representatives sent to the American Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), writes Cointelegraph.

The publication says that Tesla “may in the future resume the practice of transfers in cryptocurrency.” At the same time, company representatives drew attention to the fact that they consider digital assets to be a tool for preserving value.

“We believe in the long-term potential of digital assets, both as an investment and as a liquid alternative to cash,” the document says.

Recall that Tesla is one of the largest bitcoin investors. The fact that the company invested in cryptocurrency became known in early February 2021.

Tesla’s position in the top 5 largest public companies – bitcoin investors. Source: buybitcoinworldwide.com

During the same period, the Tesla team announced the launch of accepting payments for cars in cryptocurrency. Against the background of the news release, the bitcoin rate showed positive dynamics. The fact is that market participants are closely following Tesla’s decisions. In March 2021, Piplsay analysts came to the conclusion that more than a third of investors are guided in their actions by the opinion of the founder of the electric car manufacturer, Elon Musk. This can explain the wave of bitcoin purchases against the backdrop of the organization of cryptocurrency acceptance at Tesla.

A few months later, in mid-May 2021, Elon Musk announced the suspension of car sales for BTC. He explained his decision by his reluctance to support the negatively affecting the environment of the bitcoin mining industry. At the same time, he noted that with the transition of 50% of miners to “green” sources of electricity, Tesla will resume accepting BTC. The cryptocurrency reacted to the businessman’s decision with a fall.

According to researchers from The Bitcoin Mining Council (BMC), members of the crypto community fulfilled Elon Musk’s requirement back in July 2021. Despite this, Tesla representatives did not rush to resume accepting payments for bitcoin.

Why Tesla’s resumption of Bitcoin sales is so important

Many members of the crypto community, including the popular analyst PlanB, believe that the re-launch of sales of electric cars for BTC could positively affect the position of the cryptocurrency in the market.

The fact is that the bitcoin rate, as the history of observations shows, is sensitive to the decisions of the Tesla team. The relaunch of sales of electric cars for cryptocurrency, including, is able to support the implementation of the PlanB forecast. As a reminder, the analyst believes that bitcoin will be able to break through the $ 100K level by the end of the year. More forecasts for BTC are in our material.

In parallel, information appeared on the network that Tesla’s market capitalization exceeded $ 1 trillion for the first time. The company became the fifth organization in the United States to break this milestone.