Tesla’s value reached $ 1 trillion for the first time in history

Tesla’s market capitalization reached a trillion dollars after a record order for 100,000 electric vehicles from Hertz rental service. The deal is the largest purchase of electric vehicles in history.

Photo: Shutterstock



Tesla shares rose 9.75% to $ 998.38 as of 19:39 Moscow time, according to trading data. At the same time, the capitalization of the electric car manufacturer for the first time in history reached $ 1 trillion. Tesla is the fifth American company to have a market value in excess of a trillion dollars. In addition to her, the “trillionaire club” includes Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet (parent company of Google).

The company, founded by Elon Musk, received the largest order for electric vehicles – 100,000 units – from Hertz car rental service, which exited bankruptcy four months ago. Hertz spokesman Mark Fields told Reuters that the bulk of the order is for Model 3 electric vehicles. He added that Hertz customers will be able to rent Tesla from November.

Under the terms of the deal, Tesla must fully complete the order by the end of 2022. As a result, electric vehicles will make up more than 20% of Hertz’s global fleet. The company’s customers will have access to Tesla’s charging network, and Hertz itself plans to build its own infrastructure for charging electric cars.

The cheapest Tesla Model 3 sedan costs about $ 44,000. According to Reuters, the Hertz order could bring Tesla about $ 4.4 billion, assuming that the entire order was for this model. According to Bloomberg sources, the deal could be worth about $ 4.2 billion.

Tesla was also supported by the news that, according to research firm JATO Dynamics, the Model 3 electric car became the best-selling car in Europe in September, overtaking competing models with internal combustion engines.

Tesla currently produces electric vehicles at two factories – in Shanghai and California. The world’s most expensive automaker delivered a record 241,300 electric vehicles in the third quarter, despite supply issues. The previous record of 201.25 thousand electric cars was recorded in the second quarter of this year.

