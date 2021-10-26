Tether will start collecting data about its users :: RBC.Crypto

USDT stablecoin issuer has partnered with Notabene, a company that specializes in identifying digital asset holders

The issuer of the largest stablecoin by capitalization USDT ($ 70.7 billion) – Tether has entered into a partnership agreement with Notabene, which specializes in identifying holders of digital assets. Tether plans to use Notabene technology to combat cryptocurrency illegal use and money laundering, and to protect USDT stablecoin holders.

According to the rules of the Intergovernmental Anti-Money Laundering Task Force (FATF), digital asset companies must comply with the same standards as regulated financial institutions. Crypto companies must store and transmit, upon request, data about users making transfers of digital assets. The partnership with Notabene should help Tether meet this requirement.

On October 26, it became known that the working group on financial markets under the President of the United States (PWG) by the end of the week will present guidance on regulating the circulation of stablecoins in the country. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) will receive new powers to work with stable digital coins.

