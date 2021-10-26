The Altcoins Win Back Positions podcast. When will bitcoin update its maximum? :: RBC.Crypto

The expert of the cryptoexchange Currency.com explained what can be expected from the crypto market in the near future, why the cost of bitcoin has decreased and why the head of Tesla remembered about the “meme” cryptocurrencies

Last week, bitcoin set a new all-time high of $ 67,000, after which it fell. Now the first cryptocurrency is trading at $ 62.9 thousand, and its share has dropped to 43%. Over the past few days, several altcoins have updated record price points at once. For example, Solana and Shiba Inu. The head of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, even remembered the “meme” token, after which the cost of the cryptocurrency plummeted by 27%.

What is the reason for the decline in the price of bitcoin and is it worth waiting for further growth in altcoins? Why is the price of cryptocurrency likely to rise significantly in the coming months? Why did Musk again deny the Shiba Inu and Dogecoin connection? Mikhail Karkhalev, financial analyst at Currency.com crypto exchange, answered these and other questions in the RBC-Crypto podcast.

Some excerpts from the podcast:

1:08 “Some investors did not believe in the possibility of further growth of bitcoin and left their positions”

2:36 “If there were any prerequisites for a further decline, then the price of bitcoin would go even lower”

4:55 “As long as the violas are growing, it means everything is super on the market.”

8:30 “Before the collapse, the price will show explosive growth”

10:23 “Bitcoin will never be worth less than $ 20 thousand.”

The message contains information about the movement of the market, is not an investment research, should not be considered as investment advice and is a subjective point of view on the object of the message of the author of the material. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future price movements.

